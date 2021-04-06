Lily Boswell struck out 13 batters in a complete-game effort in the circle, as Plainview gained control early en route to a 12-2 victory against Fyffe at the Field of Dreams Sports Complex in Rainsville on Monday afternoon.
Boswell surrendered four hits, no earned runs and no walks in six innings, as Plainview brought its record to 21-3-1.
The Bears raced to a 3-0 lead in the opening inning. Hannah Regula brought Abby Williams home with a single to center field. Elaine Puckett singled on a hard ground ball to left field, scoring Tessa Word, before Puckett reached home on a Halle Brown double to center.
The scoring gap widened to 8-0 by the end of the second inning. Mia Tidmore singled home Jada Hampton and Ali Price scored from third base on an error in center field to make it 5-0.
Later in the inning, Williams plated a run on a passed ball as all runners advanced in a bases-loaded situation. Tidmore moved to third and sprinted home on the same pitch ahead of Regula scoring on a Puckett groundout.
The Red Devils (13-6-2) pushed a run across in the fourth inning when an infield error allowed Madison Myers to score from third. Alyssa Webb added Fyffe’s second run on a Chloe Hatch fly out to center in the fifth inning.
Myers led Fyffe at the plate with two hits, including a triple.
Williams scattered three hits and scored three runs for the Bears. Regula finished with three RBIs, two hits and two runs scored, Word added two RBIs and two hits, Puckett chipped in two RBIs and Price scored a pair of runs.
In a complete-game performance, Hatch allowed 12 hits while striking out two and walking one.
