Bears stay No. 1 in ASWA boys rankings

The Plainview boys remained atop Class 3A in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings after taking a 78-71 loss to Class 2A Fyffe in the DeKalb County Tournament championship game.
Fyffe advanced two spots to No. 2 on the Class 2A list and ran its win streak to seven games following Thursday night’s 71-57 victory against Sand Rock.
Here’s a look at this week’s boys rankings in their entirety:
Class 7A
1. Mountain Brook (24-1)
2. Lee-Montgomery (23-0)
3. Fairhope (17-3)
4. Hoover (19-8)
5. McGill-Toolen (18-7)
6. Oak Mountain (16-8)
7. Thompson (18-8)
8. Austin (18-8)
9. Bob Jones (20-7)
10. Sparkman (16-11)
Others nominated: Baker (15-7), Florence (14-8), Huntsville (17-8), Spain Park (15-10).
Class 6A
1. Pinson Valley (21-3)
2. Jemison-Huntsville (21-2)
3. Huffman (22-3)
4. Hartselle (19-5)
5. Lee-Huntsville (14-7)
6. Albertville (19-3)
7. Northridge (22-4)
8. Eufaula (19-4)
9. Helena (20-6)
10. Hazel Green (12-9)
Others nominated: B.C. Rain (16-5), Baldwin Co. (15-5), Buckhorn (18-9), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (14-6), Muscle Shoals (13-7), Oxford (15-7).
Class 5A
1. Ramsay (18-6)
2. Fairfield (18-4)
3. Pleasant Grove (12-3)
4. Woodlawn (17-7)
5. Wenonah (15-8)
6. East Limestone (17-6)
7. Lawrence Co. (19-4)
8. Tallassee (20-4)
9. Carroll-Ozark (5-23*)
10. Alexandria (15-4)
Others nominated: Arab (15-8), Brewbaker Tech (15-7), Central-Tuscaloosa (15-8), Greenville (15-7), Marbury (17-6), St. Paul’s (13-7).
*--Record includes 17 forfeit losses.
Class 4A
1. Sumter Central (18-3)
2. UMS-Wright (22-3)
3. Talladega (17-4)
4. Williamson (18-4)
5. Clarke Co. (14-4)
6. Jacksonville (16-4)
7. Catholic-Montgomery (21-4)
8. Good Hope (19-4)
9. Montevallo (18-6)
10. Anniston (15-7)
Others nominated: Brooks (18-4), Danville (14-6), Deshler (16-8), Oneonta (18-5), Sipsey Valley (20-5), White Plains (16-10).
Class 3A
1. Plainview (23-3)
2. Piedmont (18-3)
3. Thomasville (12-1)
4. Mobile Christian (18-6)
5. Lauderdale Co. (17-6)
6. Pike Road (17-4)
7. Pike Co. (14-4)
8. New Hope (15-6)
9. Winfield (20-4)
10. Oakman (15-5)
Others nominated: Dadeville (10-6), Saks (13-6), St. Michael (12-7).
Class 2A
1. LaFayette (22-0)
2. Fyffe (24-2)
3. Vincent (18-2)
4. Tanner (14-4)
5. North Sand Mountain (14-6)
6. Southeastern-Blount (17-3)
7. Calhoun (13-12)
8. Red Bay (14-4)
9. J.U. Blacksher (18-3)
10. Sacred Heart (12-13)
Others nominated: Geneva Co. (17-5), Sand Rock (15-8), Sheffield (15-6), Sumiton Christian (17-9).
Class 1A
1. Decatur Heritage (14-8)
2. Skyline (22-3)
3. Covenant Christian (19-1)
4. Keith (17-5)
5. Cornerstone-Birmingham (17-7)
6. Lanett (11-8)
7. Belgreen (21-5)
8. Francis Marion (16-5)
9. Florala (16-4)
10. Jacksonville Christian (17-5)
Others nominated: Brantley (14-3), Georgiana (16-6), Lindsay Lane (16-9), Millry (14-4), Spring Garden (16-4), Whitesburg Christian (14-7).
AISA
1. Evangel Christian (22-1)
2. Autauga Academy (10-3)
3. Southern Academy (16-3)
4. Glenwood (17-7)
5. Lee-Scott (15-4)
6. Tuscaloosa Academy (13-4)
7. Chambers Academy (13-3)
8. Lakeside (11-6)
9. Monroe Academy (7-3)
10. Bessemer Academy (9-4)
Others nominated: Edgewood (13-7), Escambia Academy (9-5), Heritage Christian (16-4), Morgan Academy (12-6), Pike Liberal Arts (10-8).
