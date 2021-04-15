Plainview tallied 11 runs in the second inning to cruise past Asbury 15-0 by run rule in three innings at Rainsville Field of Dreams on Tuesday.
The Bears (25-4-1) tallied seven hits, led by Mia Tidmore’s three, including two doubles; she chipped in four RBIs and scored a run. Halle Brown and Livi Smith each scored a pair of runs.
Brown tossed a complete game, striking out five and walking one while giving up no runs on two hits.
Plainview led 4-0 before capitalizing on a bases-loaded situation in the second inning, drawing forced walks for seven runs.
Fyffe 11, Sylvania 7:
Fyffe’s bats were on fire against Sylvania, as the Red Devils amassed 15 hits and 10 RBIs in a victory in Sylvania on Tuesday.
Alivia Hatch scattered a game-high four hits while distributing two RBIs and scoring two runs for the Red Devils (15-7-2). Livia Cowart contributed four RBIs with three hits (two doubles and a triple) and a run scored, Chloe Hatch had three hits, two RBIs and scored two runs. Madison Myers scored two runs on two hits with an RBI and Alyssa Webb added two hits and scored a run.
The Red Devils left 12 runners on base. Sylvania (2-7) left five runners aboard.
Chloe Hatch gave up five hits and runs while tossing two strikeouts and walking two in 3 2/3 innings. Alivia Hatch tossed 3 1/3 innings in relief, allowing two runs on four hits.
Fort Sylvania, Anna Farmer lasted 5 1/3 innings in the pitching circle, surrendering a dozen hits for seven runs, walking seven and retiring four. Harlee Turner gave up four runs on three hits while walking two in 1 2/3 innings in relief.
Kirby Wisner smacked a solo home run across the left-field fence to lift the Rams into a 5-5 tie in the bottom of the fourth inning. Alexia Ferguson singled a groundball to second base, as Kenadie Lee and AlysiaFerguson plated runs to put Sylvania in front 7-5.
Fyffe cut the deficit to one run in the sixth inning, before producing a five-run seventh inning to eclipse Sylvania.
Alexia Ferguson finished with four RBIs and two hits, including a double. Alysia Ferguson contributed two runs on two hits with an RBI, Farmer collected two hits and scored a run and Lee scored two runs and added an RBI.
Hokes Bluff 4, Geraldine 1:
Geraldine clung to a 1-0 lead before Hokes Bluff pulled ahead in the fifth and won in Geraldine on Tuesday.
Shelby Trester plated a run in the third inning to give Geraldine (12-8-1) a 1-0 advantage. The Bulldogs held command until Hokes Bluff tied things with a single in the fourth.
The Eagles took control of the lead for good in the fifth frame, scoring runs on a double and three consecutive singles.
Geraldine left seven baserunners stranded in scoring position and finished with six hits, led by Tinsley Satterfield’s two.
Lydia West pitched a complete game for the Bulldogs. She struck out nine batters and walked six while surrendering nine hits.
