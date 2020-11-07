The Cornerstone Christian Academy Eagles finished as state runners-up in their first season of eight-man football.
The Eagles took a 41-6 loss to Russell Christian (Miss.) in the Christian Football Association’s eight-man state championship game in Cottondale on Friday night.
The Warriors took a 22-0 halftime lead and pulled ahead 28-0 before Lucas Hale found Matt Johnson for an 80-yard touchdown reception at the 3:50 mark in the third quarter.
Cornerstone’s Israel Phillips and Jack McGullion were named all-conference defensive backs.
