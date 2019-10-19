Bears keep playoff hopes alive with 39-31 win over New Hope

RAINSVILLE – The Plainview Bears scratched, clawed and kept their playoff hopes alive with a 39-31 win over the New Hope Indians at home Friday.
The Indians struck first right after kickoff Friday when Zach Blackwood returned the opening kickoff all the way back for a 79-yard touchdown, but Plainview quickly answered back when quarterback Noah White capped off the Bears’ opening drive with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Maros Vegas.
Just over two minutes later, White took off for a 47-yard touchdown run and later completed a 60-yard pass to Corey Blair for another score. The Bears made just one of their PATs after those early scores and led 19-7. New Hope then closed out the first-quarter scoring spree with a 57-yard touchdown run from Duvine Beebe to cut Plainview’s lead to five.
New Hope kicker Travis Bennett then hit a 30-yard field goal to make the score 19-17. White then closed out the half with a 13-yard strike to Logan Bell in the end zone with just 12 seconds left on the clock to put the Bears ahead 25-17 at halftime.
Plainview opened the second half with another strong scoring drive that ended when Brody McCurdy crossed the goal line on a 14-yard carry to make the lead 31-17 early in the third.
New Hope then answered back with two straight touchdowns to knot the score at 31-all with 7:55 left in regulation. The first of those came on a 17-yard pass from Dylan Selvage to Beebe and the second came on a 1-yard run by Beebe.
Plainview then marched the length of the field once more and scored their sixth touchdown of the night on a 1-yard run by McCurdy with 4:27 left on the game clock. The Bears then went for two and converted on another run by McCurdy to make the score 39-31.
Plainview’s defense then came up with the stop they needed to secure their second regional win of the year.
White completed 7-of-15 passes for 158 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for 87 yards and a score and even hauled in one pass from Brody Parker for a 16-yard pickup.
McCurdy led the Bears with 160 yards and two scores on 23 carries. McCurdy, White and Saul Mil tied to lead Plainview’s defense with seven tackles each.
Parker caught two of White’s passes for 40 yards and Bell had two catches for 31 yards. Blair’s lone reception was his 60-yard touchdown and Vegas’ lone reception was his 14-yard score. Zeb Ferguson caught one pass for 13 yards and had six tackles and a sack on defense. Hayden Casey recovered a fumble on defense for the Bears.
Another win next week at Pisgah would give the Bears a spot in the Class 3A playoffs.
