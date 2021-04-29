For Emma Terrell, softball began as a family activity.
She’d swing at pitches in the yard and play catch with her mom and dad. It was about getting outside in the fresh air and having fun with family.
As a senior at Collinsville High School, her love for the game still revolves around those things.
Terrell was joined by family, friends and coaches as she signed a national letter of intent to play softball at Georgia Highlands College during a ceremony at Collinsville High School on Wednesday morning.
“Whenever I went for my visit on campus, I loved the campus; it’s so beautiful,” Terrell said of Georgia Highlands. “The coaches are just very sweet and I liked their personalities. I feel like it’s just a really good fit for me. It’s not that far from home. I just loved it there. It felt like home.”
Georgia Highlands is a multi-campus state college with five locations across northwest Georgia, including in Cartersville, Rome and Marietta. Georgia Highlands’ athletic teams are nicknamed the Chargers and compete in the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association as a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association.
The Chargers’ softball team plays at Star’s Field, located on the Cartersville campus. As of April 27, the softball team held a 17-18 overall record and a nine-game winning streak. The Chargers boasted a 12-8 conference standing in April.
The team is managed by head coach Savannah Sloan and assistant coach Jordan Fortel.
Terrell has been playing softball since age 5. She also helped the Collinsville girls varsity basketball team win its first state championship in 2020; it was the first state title for any girls’ sport in school history.
On the softball field, Terrell has learned to play a multitude of positions. She predominantly plays catcher, shortstop and third base. She also has skills as a second baseman and an outfielder. Her favorite positions to play are shortstop and catcher, she said.
Terrell said she is still undecided about a college major, but has interests in nursing, physical therapy and teaching.
