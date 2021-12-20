McPherson sets Bengals’ FG record

Rookie kicker Evan McPherson, a Fort Payne native, boomed through the longest field goal in Cincinnati Bengals’ history in a 15-10 victory against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
On the final snap of the first half, the former Fort Payne High School standout connected on a 58-yard field goal that broke a 3-3 tie in Denver.
McPherson broke the franchise record of 57 yards established by Randy Bullock in a 38-35 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 22, 2019.
McPherson made his three kicks in the game, also hitting field goals of 53 and 26 yards.
McPherson has made nine field goals of at least 50 yards this season, which is the second-most for a rookie kicker in NFL history. Blair Walsh made 10 50-or-more-yard field goals in 2012 for the Minnesota Vikings.
In one season, McPherson has made more field goals of at least 50 yards than any other kicker had in his career with the Bengals. Horst Muhlmann, Mike Nugent and Doug Pelfrey made eight field goals of 50-or-more yards while playing for Cincinnati.
There have been four games in Bengals’ history in which a kicker made at least two field goals of 50-or-more yards, and McPherson had done it twice. On Nov. 21 in a 32-13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, McPherson made field goals of 51, 53 and 54 yards.
McPherson has made 24-of-28 field-goal attempts, including a 9-of-10 showing from 50 yards and beyond, this season as the Bengals have compiled an 8-6 record.
With three weeks remaining in the regular season, Cincinnati is tied with Baltimore for the lead in the AFC North and owns a 41-17 victory over the Ravens on Oct. 24.
The Bengals will square off against Baltimore on Dec. 26 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.
