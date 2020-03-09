Wildcats go 1-2 at Jacksonville tournament

The Fort Payne softball team went 1-2 during its stand at Central High School’s Red Devil Round Robin Tournament at Jacksonville State University this weekend.
The Wildcats earned a 4-3 win against Sardis on Friday, before taking a 6-5 loss to Sparkman and an 11-0 loss to Auburn on Saturday.
In the win against Sardis, the Wildcats took the lead for good in the fifth inning. Hannah Buffington hit a sacrifice fly to right field, allowing Graidin Haas to score and give Fort Payne a 4-3 lead with two outs.
Sardis out-hit the Wildcats 11-7, but left 10 runners stranded on base.
Fort Payne pulled ahead 3-0 in the third inning. After Taylor Camp plated a first-inning run behind Buffington’s single, Camp scored again on a Buffington single to center for a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third. Haas scored on an error at third base on a line-out to center field.
Sardis’ Jayda Lacks scored on a Jaylyn Minshew line-drive single to center field in the top of the fourth to make it 3-1. With no outs in play, Mallory Willis mashed a triple to center field and scored Minshew to make it a one-run game.
Harlee Vincent tied the game at 3 when Jade Bonds singled a hard ground ball to right field in the top of the fifth inning.
Buffington led Fort Payne with three RBIs on two hits. Camp and Haas each scored two runs on two hits.
Addison Eason tossed a complete game in the circle and earned the win for the Wildcats. She struck out four and walked two, while allowing 11 hits for three earned runs.
Sardis pitcher Kytha Edwards took the loss, surrendering one run on two hits with one walk and two strikeouts in 2 innings.
Vincent and Lacks finished with two hits apiece, with each scoring a run.
Fort Payne returned Saturday and took a loss to Sparkman on the game’s last play.
With a 5-5 tie in play in the bottom of the seventh, Emma Bailey singled on a fly ball to left field, allowing Cassie Reasner to score the winning run from third base in walk-off style.
Emily Ellis had a triple for Fort Payne and finished with two hits and a run scored. Lily Jackson and Haas each scored a run on two hits, AJ Kramer added two hits and Camp chipped in two RBIs.
Eason gave up six runs on 10 hits with three strikeouts and two walks in a complete-game effort.
Cassidy Duskin earned the win with a complete game for Sparkman. She struck out three and walked two, while allowing five runs on 10 hits.
Reasner batted 3 for 3, including a solo home run that pulled Sparkman within 5-3 in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Fort Payne’s Ellis scored from third on a Jackson fly ball to left field to put the Wildcats in front 1-0 in the second inning. Sara Barksdale scored on a Buffington grounder to make it 2-0 in the top of the third.
Sparkman responded with a pair of runs in the bottom half of the third. Reasner singled two runners home.
Jackson and Anne Traylor plated runs in the fourth to extend the Wildcats’ advantage to 4-2, before Haas reached home on a fielder’s choice in the fifth to make it 5-2.
After Reasner’s homer, Sparkman tied it at 5 with a pair of runs on a Fort Payne error in the bottom of the sixth.
In the Wildcats’ tournament finale, Auburn went ahead 8-0 in the second inning and finished with nine hits to Fort Payne’s three.
Kathryn Thornell led Auburn at the plate with three hits, five RBIs and a run scored.
Ellie Davis struck out seven and walked four in a complete game. She allowed no runs on three hits.
Haas led Fort Payne with two hits.
Kramer took the loss in the circle. She surrendered nine runs on five hits with a strikeout and two walks in 3 innings.
