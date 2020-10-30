BIRMINGHAM — The Fyffe volleyball team returned to the state tournament for the first time in four years this week.
And even though the Red Devils came up short in a 3-1 (25-21, 25-23, 24-26, 25-19) quarterfinal-round loss to Houston Academy, seventh-year head coach Brandi Rowell liked how her team came to handle adversity.
“This group of girls have been more resilient. I’ve seen it improve this year,” Rowell said following Fyffe’s Class 3A state quarterfinal appearance at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday.
In the Red Devils’ previous state tournament run in 2016, they finished with a 3-0 loss to Winston County in the 2A semifinals.
No individual statistical information was available from Fyffe’s quarterfinal match Wednesday.
The Red Devils (39-15) were led by seniors Jade Benefield, Summer Anderson and Jade Johnson.
Rowell said her seniors brought positive attitudes and encouragement throughout the season.
“They had expectations for their team to fight. They always looked for their teammates to come compete,” the coach said. “...We have some young kids I’m hoping can fill those shoes. We hope to replace them with that same work ethic.”
