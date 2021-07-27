Geraldine cheerleaders host youth camp
Geraldine varsity cheerleaders are pictured with youth campers.

 Contributed Photo

Geraldine’s varsity cheerleaders instructed young cheerleaders at a youth camp at Geraldine High School on Saturday.

The cheer team taught a variety of cheer skills with a goal of leaving the campers smiling and more confident in their skill sets. 

