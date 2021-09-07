Geraldine's Hill claims player of the week honor

Geraldine sophomore Kobe Hill received 40% of the online voting as this week's Times-Journal Player of the Week.
Hill, a running back/linebacker, led the Bulldogs in tackles with six, including four assisted tackles, in his team's 60-6 Class 3A, Region 7 victory against visiting Asbury at Coolidge-Isbell Field last Friday night.
On the offensive side, Hill finished with two carries for 43 yards in the region-opening win that also provided first-year head coach Michael Davis with his first win with the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.