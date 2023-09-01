Ahead of playing an official game in the 2023 season, Fyffe remained as the top-ranked team in AHSAA’s Class 2A in the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s state high school football rankings for Week 1, which were released Wednesday.
The Red Devils, the defending 2A state champions, played reigning 3A state runner-up Piedmont to a 14-14 draw in a fall jamboree game last week. Fyffe played Geraldine on Friday night.
In 3A, Sylvania retained the No. 8 spot before playing an official game. The Rams, a state semifinalist last season, defeated host North Jackson 24-0 and downed North Sand Mountain 28-7 in two quarters of varsity action apiece in a fall jamboree two weeks ago. The Rams opened the season at Saks on Friday.
Also in 3A, Geraldine moved into the 10th position after being listed outside the classification’s top 10 in the preseason poll. The Bulldogs shut out Coosa Christian 26-0 in Week 0. Geraldine played Fyffe on Friday.
Fort Payne missed the top-10 cut in 6A after losing its season-opening contest against Scottsboro, 56-51. Fort Payne played at Etowah on Friday.
Collinsville was outside of the 2A’s top 10 this week. The Panthers made their regular-season debut at Gaylesville on Friday.
This week’s ASWA state high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (19); 1-0; 237
2. Auburn (1); 1-0; 173
3. Central-Phenix City; 1-0; 167
4. Vestavia Hills; 1-0; 125
5. Enterprise; 1-0; 103
6. Hoover; 0-1; 98
7. Dothan; 1-0; 65
8. Hewitt-Trussville; 0-1; 64
9. Mary Montgomery; 1-0; 53
10. Foley; 1-0; 26
Others receiving votes: Austin (1-0) 9, Spain Park (1-0) 8, Baker (1-0) 4, Fairhope (1-0) 4, Daphne (1-0) 2, Oak Mountain (1-0) 1, Prattville (0-1) 1.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Saraland (19); 1-0; 237
2. Clay-Chalkville (1); 1-0; 182
3. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 1-0; 151
4. Parker; 1-0; 127
5. Muscle Shoals; 1-0; 106
6. Hartselle; 0-1; 91
7. Mountain Brook; 0-1; 80
8. Theodore; 0-1; 48
9. Pelham; 1-0; 40
10. Benjamin Russell; 1-0; 23
Others receiving votes: Spanish Fort (0-1) 12, Gadsden City (1-0) 9, St. Paul’s (1-0) 8, Fort Payne (0-1) 5, Homewood (0-1) 4, Mortimer Jordan (1-0) 4, Athens (1-0) 3, Helena (1-0) 3, Hueytown (0-1) 3, Oxford (1-0) 3, Decatur (1-0) 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Ramsay (19); 1-0; 237
2. Charles Henderson (1); 0-0; 181
3. Pleasant Grove; 1-0; 156
4. Faith Academy; 1-0; 130
5. Moody; 1-0; 96
6. UMS-Wright; 0-1; 94
7. Beauregard; 1-0; 75
8. Gulf Shores; 1-0; 59
9. Demopolis; 1-0; 40
10. Leeds; 0-1; 32
Others receiving votes: Central-Clay County (0-0) 19, Guntersville (1-0) 6, Scottsboro (1-0) 6, B.C. Rain (1-0) 4, Fairview (1-0) 2, Headland (1-0) 2, Eufaula (0-1) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Andalusia (17); 1-0; 231
2. Cherokee County (2); 1-0; 174
3. Montgomery Catholic; 1-0; 165
4. Jackson (1); 0-0; 138
5. Oneonta; 1-0; 104
6. Jacksonville; 1-0; 103
7. Anniston; 1-0; 78
8. Handley; 1-0; 66
9. T.R. Miller; 1-0; 39
10. West Morgan; 1-0; 18
Others receiving votes: Westminster (0-1) 14, Priceville (0-1) 3, Deshler (0-1) 2, West Blocton (1-0) 2, Bayside Academy (1-0) 1, Etowah (0-1) 1, Randolph (0-1) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. St. James (17); 1-0; 229
2. Gordo (1); 1-0; 157
3. Piedmont (1); 0-0; 156
4. Mars Hill Bible (1); 1-0; 151
5. Mobile Christian; 1-0; 113
6. Madison Academy; 1-0; 96
7. Houston Academy; 1-0; 83
8. Sylvania; 0-0; 62
9. Pike County; 0-0; 43
10. Geraldine; 1-0; 15
Others receiving votes: Hillcrest-Evergreen (0-1) 11, Straughn (0-0) 9, Ohatchee (1-0) 4, Westbrook Christian (1-0) 4, Thomasville (0-0) 2, W.S. Neal (1-0) 2, Fayette County (1-0) 1, Southside-Selma (0-0) 1, Winfield (1-0) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe (20); 0-0; 240
2. B.B. Comer; 1-0; 171
3. Pisgah; 0-0; 153
4. Highland Home; 1-0; 146
5. Tuscaloosa Academy; 1-0; 113
6. Reeltown; 1-0; 105
7. Vincent; 1-0; 78
8. Goshen; 1-0; 50
9. Ariton; 0-1; 36
10. Aliceville; 0-1; 13
Others receiving votes: Luverne (1-0) 12, Collinsville (0-0) 11, Lanett (1-0) 10, G.W. Long (0-0) 2.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Leroy (15); 0-0; 223
2. Elba (1); 1-0; 170
3. Pickens County (2); 1-0; 163
4. Meek (1); 1-0; 141
5. Sweet Water (1); 1-0; 120
6. Spring Garden; 1-0; 93
7. Lynn; 0-0; 72
8. Brantley; 0-1; 71
9. Millry; 0-1; 23
10. Florala; 0-0; 17
Others receiving votes: Coosa Christian (0-1) 13, Linden (1-0) 11, Loachapoka (1-0) 11, Decatur Heritage (1-0) 4, Georgiana (0-1) 2, Keith (1-0) 2, Maplesville (0-1) 2, Kinston (1-0) 1, Southern Choctaw (0-0) 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.