Valley Head's Burt wins Player of the Week

Valley Head quarterback Jordan Burt won this week's Times-Journal/Twin City Used Cars Player of the Week, earning 42% of the online vote.
Burt, a senior, ran for a team-high 291 yards and five touchdowns on 21 carries in the Tigers' 41-6 win at Sumiton Christian last Friday.
Burt threw a 62-yard touchdown pass to Pacey Cooper and added seven tackles and an interception on defense.
The senior is Valley Head's leading rusher with 1,321 yards on 145 attempts with 18 scores.
