Adding to her track and field medal count, Fort Payne’s Lennon Ibsen capped her high school career with a state championship in the Class 6A girls pole vault, as one of four events in which the Fort Payne track and field teams captured medals at the AHSAA 4A-7A Outdoor Track and Field State Meet in Gulf Shores this weekend.

The Fort Payne girls finished seventh overall with 30 points in 6A. Mountain Brook won the state championship with 116 points, Northridge was runner up with 111.5 points and St. Paul’s Episcopal placed third (52 points). The Fort Payne boys finished 22nd overall with 10 points in 6A. Scottsboro (79) won the title, McGill-Toolen Catholic (76) was second and St. Paul’s Episcopal (53) was third.

Ibsen cleared 12 feet, 6 inches to win the 6A girls title in the pole vault, adding a school-record 37-foot leap in the triple jump, in which she placed fourth. She won state championships in the triple jump and pole vault, respectively, at the indoor state meet in February. 

“I’m so proud of Lennon,” Wildcats head coach Selena Penton said. “She has worked extremely hard to accomplish all of her goals.” 

The Fort Payne girls 4x800-meter relay team of Anahi Barboza, Maddie Jackson, Madison Wright and Abigail Vega placed second, clocking in at 9:43.10 to break a Fort Payne High School record. 

Penton said there were tears of joy after the team completed its school-record, silver-medal run. 

“This team functioned on hard work and determination,” Penton said of the girls 4x800-meter relay team. “They set a goal to go after the school record and would not stop working until they reached it. Each member continued to improve their 800 split throughout the season. They knew the splits they would have to hit at state to break the record. They discussed them and focused on them.” 

Jackson, a senior, ran a school-record 5:16.74 in the girls 1600-meter race, placing ninth. 

In just her second year competing in track and field, Fort Payne’s Aubrey Evans recorded a 5-foot, 4-inch leap in the girls’ high jump, placing third. She secured her second bronze medal in the high jump at the state level. Penton said she and the assistant coaches are looking forward to seeing Evans’ continual growth through the next two years. 

Senior Darrell Prater capped his high school career with a silver medal in the javelin throw, tossing a school-record 176 feet, 9 inches.

Setting personal records at the state meet included: Barboza (13th in the girls 800-meter run at 2:22.53); Mariella Sebastian (eighth in the girls discus throw at 97-8); and Owen Pettis (13th in the 200-meter dash at 22.59).

Here’s a complete look at how Fort Payne athletes finished at the Class 6A state meet in Gulf Shores this weekend:

GIRLS

200-meter dash

Ruthie Jones, 24th, 28.08 (preliminaries)

400-meter dash

Ruthie Jones, 17th, 1:01.02 (finals)

800-meter run

Anahi Barboza, 13th, 2:22.53 (finals)

Abigail Vega, 23rd, 2:27.90 (finals)

1600-meter run

Maddie Jackson, ninth, 5:16.74 (finals)

Anahi Barboza, 12th, 5:21.22 (finals)

3200-meter run

Kyndal Hughes, 15th, 12:17.55 (finals)

100-meter hurdles

Lydie Varnadore, 17th, 16.95 (preliminaries)

300-meter hurdles

Lydie Varnadore, 15th, 49.57 (finals)

4x400-meter relay

(Ruthie Jones, Maddie Jackson, Kinsley Worthey and Lydie Varnadore), 12th, 4:12.54 (finals)

4x800-meter relay

(Anahi Barboza, Maddie Jackson, Madison Wright and Abigail Vega), second, 9:43.10 (finals)

High Jump

Aubrey Evans, third, 5-4 (finals)

Jordan Strogov, 22nd, 4-6 (finals)

Lydie Varnadore, 22nd, 4-6 (finals)

Triple Jump

Lennon Ibsen, fourth, 37-0 (finals)

Aubrey Evans, ninth, 35-1.5 (finals)

Pole Vault

Lennon Ibsen, first, 12-6 (finals)

Discus

Mariella Sebastian, eighth, 97-8 (finals)

Javelin

Bella Weaver, 14th, 94-2 (finals)

Shot Put

Mckeena Jackson, 11th, 32-0 (finals) 

BOYS

200-meter dash

Owen Pettis, 13th, 22.59 (preliminaries)

110-meter hurdles

Skyler Cody, fourth, 14.93 (preliminaries)

Skyler Cody, eighth, 16.03 (finals)

High Jump

Shaq Hawkins, eighth, 6-2 (finals)

Malik Turner, 14th, 6-0 (finals)

Triple Jump

Patrick Sherrill, 18th, 40-11 (finals)

Javelin

Darrell Prater, second, 175-9 (finals)

Carter Tinker, 15th, 142-0 (finals) 

Results for Fyffe and Valley Head in competition at the Class 1A-3A meet in Cullman this weekend:

FYFFE

GIRLS

200-meter dash

Jordis Matthews, 18th, 29.99

4x100-meter relay

Relay team, sixth, 54.19

Discus

Hadlee Powell, fifth, 92-2

Shot Put

Hadlee Powell, eighth, 30-4.5

BOYS

1600-meter run

Dawson McCollum, ninth, 4:58.14

VALLEY HEAD

BOYS

100-meter dash

Ashton Brown, fourth, 11.40 

1600-meter run

Kolby Dupree, 10th, 5:18.84

