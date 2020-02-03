Today

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely. High 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.