No. 1 Fyffe debuts with dominant victory against Geraldine

Fyffe’s Logan Anderson carries the ball against Geraldine. Anderson rushed for 186 yards and four touchdowns.

 Shannon J. Allen | Sand Mountain Reporter

Class 2A, No. 1 Fyffe opened its regular season with a dominating 34-6 win over Geraldine on Friday night at Coolidge-Isbell Field. The victory avenged last season’s loss to the Bulldogs, which snapped Fyffe’s 51-game winning streak.

Friday’s win was the 323rd of Fyffe head coach Paul Benefield’s career. He’s the winningest football coach in DeKalb County and Sand Mountain history.

