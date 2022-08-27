No. 1 Fyffe debuts with dominant victory against Geraldine

Class 2A, No. 1 Fyffe opened its regular season with a dominating 34-6 win over Geraldine on Friday night at Coolidge-Isbell Field. The victory avenged last season’s loss to the Bulldogs, which snapped Fyffe’s 51-game winning streak.
Friday’s win was the 323rd of Fyffe head coach Paul Benefield’s career. He’s the winningest football coach in DeKalb County and Sand Mountain history.
Sophomore running back Logan Anderson rushed 24 times for 186 yards and four touchdowns for the Red Devils, and new starting quarterback Blake Dobbins, who is also a sophomore, added a rushing score. On special teams, Anderson blocked a punt for a safety.
Fyffe’s defense limited Geraldine to negative yardage in the first half, and it maintained constant pressure on Bulldog junior quarterback Jonathan Colvin. Evan Chandler, Brodie Hicks, Levi O’Connor, Brody Blackwell and Tucker Wilks each recorded a sack for the Red Devils.
Owen Blackwell contributed an interception and Kaden Sharp had a fumble recovery for Fyffe.
Fyffe fumbled on the game’s opening snap, and Geraldine’s Joe Garcia recovered at the Red Devils’ 27-yard line. But two plays later, Owen Blackwell made a leaping interception at his 10 with 10:43 left in the first quarter.
Following a holding penalty, Geraldine punted from its 3 on its next possession. Anderson dashed across the line untouched and blocked the kick out of the end zone, making it 2-0 with 4:28 remaining.
Fyffe scored the game’s initial touchdown by marching 75 yards in eight plays on its last drive of the first half. Anderson carried five times, including the final 16 for the score with 1:11 left in the second period. A high snap foiled the extra-point, leaving the score 8-0.
Less than two minutes into the third quarter, the Red Devils mishandled a punt and Geraldine recovered at the Fyffe 35. Colvin zipped a 34-yard pass to Cody Satterfield on the next snap, setting up a first-and-goal at the 1. Colvin punched it in from there at the 9:45 mark, cutting it to 8-6.
Fyffe’s Ryder Gipson tackled Colvin to stop Geraldine’s 2-point conversion attempt.
The Red Devils responded with a 14-play, 80-yard scoring drive capped by Anderson’s 4-yard TD run. Yahir Balcazar’s extra point made it 15-6 with 2:24 to go in the third.
Brody Blackwell sacked Colvin for a 9-yard loss on a fourth-and-four play, giving Fyffe possession at its 48. On the next play, Anderson burst through the line and raced 52 yards to the end zone with 35.3 seconds remaining. Geraldine’s Carlos Mann blocked the point-after.
On their next series, the Red Devils covered 77 yards in just four plays. Brodie Hicks ripped off a 43-yard gain on the first play, and Anderson finished the drive with a 16-yard touchdown run to extend Fyffe’s advantage to 27-6 with 9:40 left in the game. A bad snap again foiled the PAT.
Wilks’ sack forced a fumble that Sharp recovered at Geraldine’s 27 with 8:23 remaining. Three plays later, Dobbins broke free up the middle and ran 17 yards for a TD. Balcazar’s kick made it 34-6 with 7:24 left.
Fyffe collected 17 first downs to Geraldine’s four. The Red Devils outgained the Bulldogs 362-47.
Hicks finished with 18 carries for 137 yards.
