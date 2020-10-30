The Ider girls cross country team had five girls finish inside the top 15 to claim first place in the Class 1A-4A girls 5K run at the Last Chance Invitational at John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions in Scottsboro on Thursday.
Ider’s top placers included Makinley Traylor (21:47; second place), Kenzie Smith (23:02; sixth place), Alexis Brewer (24:05; 11th place), Emma Hayes (24:22; 12th place) and Aubree Chapman (24:35; 14th place).
Maddie Jackson clocked in at 20 minutes, 11 seconds for a second-place finish that helped Fort Payne place third in the 5A-7A girls race. Teammates Aylin Vega (20:25) and Madison Meadows (21:11) finished sixth and 11th, respectively.
Geraldine’s Collin Mayfield placed first in the second varsity boys 1A-4A 5K race and teammate Ezekiel Anderson (19:40) finished 11th.
The Fort Payne boys placed fourth in the second varsity boys 5A-7A race, highlighted by an 18th-place finish by Arturo Rodriguez (17:20).
Hayden Chambers (19:45) led all Fort Payne boys in the first varsity boys 5A-7A 5K run with a fourth-place finish. The Fort Payne boys clocked in third overall in the race.
Everrett King (19:56) had a second-place finish to lead the Ider boys in the first varsity boys 1A-4A race. The Ider boys finished fifth overall.
