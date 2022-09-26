With a 2-3 overall record, the Lee Generals visit Fort Payne’s Wildcat Stadium for a Class 6A-Region 8 game at 7 p.m. Friday.
With a 2-3 overall record, the Lee Generals visit Fort Payne’s Wildcat Stadium for a Class 6A-Region 8 game at 7 p.m. Friday.
Lee, of Huntsville, is coming off a 53-13 blowout loss against Cullman from last Friday.
The Generals, standing at 1-1 in region play, are coached by Irving McGuire in his second season leading the program. This season, they have a 20-13 win against Madison County and a 42-26 victory against Mae Jemison to their credit for 2022 — Fort Payne defeated Jemison 49-8 earlier this month. Additional Lee losses came against Hazel Green, a 25-6 defeat, and Westminster Christian Academy, 44-23.
“Lee throws the ball very well on the perimeter and makes a lot of plays with their screen game,” Wildcats head coach Chris Elmore said.
Elmore said Lee quarterback Leshaun Vann does a good job throwing the ball. His top target is wide receiver Adrian Mitchell.
Running back Noah Bass, at 220 pounds, spurs the Generals’ run game with physical carries.
“They have a big offensive line that does a good job of creating running lanes for Bass,” Elmore said.
In addition to his rushing duty, Bass is also Lee’s best linebacker, the coach said. Artez Rankins is a standout at defensive end, who also plays on Lee’s offensive line.
Fort Payne (4-1, 1-1 6A-Region 8) holds an 8-2 series lead against the Generals, winning the previous six matchups, including a 42-0 triumph in the most recent game in 2019, all according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
In a non-region return to action following a bye week, the Wildcats’ defensive contributions amounted to a 21-0 victory at Class 5A’s then- No. 8-ranked Arab last Friday night.
The Wildcats rebounded from an 18-0 loss against region foe Gadsden City in their previous contest at Wildcat Stadium on Sept. 9.
Bennett Blanks had a 1-yard scoring dive and Dax Varnadore connected with Skyler Cody for a 24-yard touchdown in the second period to give Fort Payne a 14-0 lead at intermission.
Fort Payne’s defense forced a turnover on downs on the Knights’ first series. The Wildcats successfully defended a fourth-and-6 play from their own 33-yard line — it was as close as Arab came to getting in scoring position across the half.
Alex Akins took a handoff left and cut up the middle on fourth-and-1 from the Arab 3 to put the finishing touches on Fort Payne’s lead late in the third period.
