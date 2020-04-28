FORT PAYNE — There was a time after her knee injury when Maggie Groat was uncertain about her future in cross country and track.
But after discussions with her physical therapist, the incoming Fort Payne senior is ripe with optimism.
Groat tore her ACL, PCL and a meniscus while running a 60-meter hurdle event during the Martin Luther King Indoor Track Classic in Birmingham on Jan. 20.
“I didn’t know if I’d get to hurdle or high jump again, because that’s a lot of pounding on that knee,” Groat told The Times-Journal on Monday.
The more Groat and her physical therapist talked about the real possibilities of her returning to compete at full capacity, the more her confidence grew.
Groat said she started running about two weeks ago, but only during her therapy sessions. She did some light jogging and rode a stationary bike.
“It’s good that I get to still do something that involves running, because I’ve really missed it,” Groat said.
When Groat was injured, she heard a pop in her knee. She finished the race but could tell something was wrong.
After learning of her diagnosis, Groat was given a six-month stretch for recovery with the possibility of a return to proper training by the end of July. But after undergoing months of therapy, her doctor said she’s a month ahead of schedule for medical clearance.
“Maggie was understandably upset at first, but I could see the fire in her eyes and I knew she wouldn’t be down for long,” said Selena Penton, Fort Payne track and field head coach. “She’s one of the most determined and hard-working athletes I’ve ever coached. She was not going to let this injury be anything but a minor setback.
“She got back in the weight room with us just a few weeks after the injury, focusing mainly on arms and core. I spoke with her last week and she has started running again during her therapy sessions. We were both very excited.”
As an active spirit, Groat said she’s had to monitor her activity away from therapy sessions, as to not re-aggravate her knee.
A portion of Groat’s quadriceps tendon was used to replace her ACL. The replacement has placed an emphasis on regaining her quad strength during therapy sessions, she said.
“A lot of athletes might struggle to recover from this kind of injury, but with (Groat’s) work ethic, I have no doubt she’ll fully recover from this,” said C.M. Sanford, Fort Payne assistant track and field coach.
Groat and teammate Madi Wallace were the two top-ranked female hurdlers in Class 6A during the indoor track and field season. Although Groat was frustrated that she couldn’t compete with Wallace at the state indoor meet, she was thrilled to watch Wallace come through for both of them and stand on the podium as a state champion.
“It was awesome to see her stand up there,” Groat said. “We trained at practice every day and she said it was hard on her not having someone pushing her to do her best. But it was very rewarding to see her stand up there and represent both of us and Fort Payne.”
Penton said she has high expectations for the Groat-Wallace duo in their upcoming senior season.
“I’m hoping to see both of them win state medals in the 60-meter hurdles, 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles. I know Maggie and Madi are both looking forward to getting to train and compete together again,” the coach said.
Groat said a part of herself was glad to see the outdoor track and field season end, but only because she said it would’ve been tough to watch others continue competing without her having an opportunity.
“If I don’t get to run, then nobody gets to run,” she joked.
