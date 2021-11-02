Fyffe's Anderson has 5 TDs, earns player of the week

Fyffe's Logan Anderson is The Times-Journal Player of the Week after garnering 44% of the online voting.
Anderson accounted for five touchdowns in the Red Devils' 45-7 blowout win against Class 6A Scottsboro in the team's regular-season finale at Paul Benefield Stadium last Thursday night.
Finishing with a game-high 139 yards rushing, Anderson scored four rushing touchdowns on runs of 9, 22, 2 and 9 yards, respectively. He averaged 9.3 yards-per-carry on 15 attempts.
Additionally, he returned a kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown.
