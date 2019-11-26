PREP ROUNDUP: Balanced scoring leads Fort Payne girls by DAR

Kylie Neil finished with 15 points and four steals as four Fort Payne girls scored in double digits in a 61-32 win against DAR at Boaz’s Thanksgiving Classic on Monday afternoon.
Kiuna Johnson scored 14 points with six rebounds, Mattie Prewett had 10 points with six rebounds and Logan Neil added 10 points and four steals. Isabella Goggans scored nine points with five rebounds.
The Wildcats (3-0) led 34-14 at halftime and held DAR (2-4) to 18 second-half points.
Fort Payne outrebounded DAR 24-10.
Woodall, Barber guide Fyffe girls past Sylvania
Maggie Woodall scored 20 points and Alexia Barber had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds to help the Fyffe girls beat Sylvania 63-51 at the Liberty Bank Thanksgiving Shootout in Geraldine on Monday afternoon.
Gracie Hicks finished with eight points and four steals for the Red Devils (3-0). Madison Myers had four steals and Maggie Woodall and Marie Woodall each added three steals.
Kenadie Lee scored 14 points with five rebounds for the Rams (2-1), and Brinn Farmer added 11 points and five rebounds.
Fyffe led 27-14 after the opening quarter and 45-21 at the half
Strong second half powers Fyffe boys past Westminster
Austin Butler finished with 21 points as the Fyffe boys used a strong second half to beat Westminster Christian 71-54 at the Liberty Bank Thanksgiving Shootout in Geraldine on Monday night.
Parker Godwin scored 17 points and Micah Johnson added 13 points with 11 rebounds as the Red Devils improved to 2-0.
After trailing 29-27 at halftime, Fyffe scored 27 points in the third, while holding Westminster (0-4) to nine to take control.
Campbell Brashier led Westminster with 15 points.
Williams’ 28 points leads Plainview boys past Anniston
Jonah Williams got hot from 3-point range, making seven shots and scoring 28 points in the Plainview boys’ 72-47 victory against Annison at Plainview’s Thanksgiving Classic in Rainsville on Monday night.
Williams hit 7 of 11 3-point attempts, shooting 9 of 14 from the field. Tristan Willingham scored 15 points with eight rebounds and four assists. Luke Smith had 10 points and seven rebounds, Cole Millican had eight points and Jacob Henderson chipped in five rebounds.
The Bears (3-2) jumped out to a 17-4 lead and held a 40-24 halftime advantage.
