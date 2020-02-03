After both teams got off to a slow start, the Ider girls found their offensive footing rolled to a 59-28 win against Crossville on Friday night.
Savannah Seals led three Ider players in double-digit scoring with 17 points. Alayna Chapman added 15 points and Maliyah Smith had 12 points.
The Hornets (22-6) led 7-5 after the first quarter but found some additional offense in the second period to advance to a 23-9 halftime lead.
Ider outscored Crossville 36-19 in the second half. Smith made three 3-point baskets and Seals added six points in the third, en route to the Hornets producing 21 points in the period.
Crossville (7-15) finished the regular season and played Boaz in the semifinal round of the Class 5A, Area 13 tournament Monday. Ider played Section in a Class 2A, Area 15 semifinal game Monday.
The games were not completed before press time. Follow The Times-Journal on Facebook and Twitter for updates.
On the boys’ side, Blake Bouldin made four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 30 points to lead Crossville to an 84-44 win against Ider on Friday night.
Landin Cox made seven 3-pointers and finished with 23 points and Colton Davis added three shots from beyond the arc and scored 14 points for the Lions (9-12).
Cox hit a pair of 3-pointers and Bouldin scored nine points in the first quarter, as Crossville sprinted to a 22-5 lead.
The Lions extended their advantage to 44-15 at intermission, behind two more 3-point baskets by Cox and seven points from Bouldin.
Crossville finished with 14 3-point baskets.
Stephen Lassetter led Ider (5-17) with 11 points, Jesse Massey and Jeffrey Shirley each had 10 points.
Crossville plays Boaz in the Class 5A, Area 13 semifinal in Boaz at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Ider plays Fyffe in the Class 2A, Area 15 semifinal in Fyffe at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
