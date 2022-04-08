Word sits 14 batters, Plainview blanks Sardis

Plainview’s Tessa Word delivered 14 strikeouts and no walks while allowing one hit in a 3-0, complete-game shutout victory against Sardis on Thursday.
Jada Hampton doubled with an RBI and a run scored, Hannah Regula plated a run on a hit and Kadie Brooks scored a run on two hits, as the Bears improved to 17-4.
Hannah Hill accounted for Sardis’ lone hit.
Madison Harris took the loss in the circle in four innings, surrendering four hits for three runs with no strikeouts or walks. Kayden Tarvin retired two and walked none while giving up one hit in relief.
Brooks scored on a sacrifice fly from third base in the top of the third inning to put the Bears ahead 1-0. Hampton’s double to center field allowed Regula to score in the fourth, before Hampton reached home on an error in the infield later in the inning.
Geraldine 5, Collinsville 2:
JJ Dismuke tripled and drove in two runs as Geraldine rallied past Collinsville in a Class 3A, Area 12 matchup Thursday.
Tyla Tatum singled in a runner to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning, before Geraldine rallied with a three-run fifth inning and took command.
After a score on an error and two outs in play, Dismuke plated a pair with a fly ball to center field to give the Bulldogs a 3-1 advantage.
Sophia Wills doubled home Tatum in the top of the sixth inning to pull Collinsville within a run, before Lydia West scored on a passed ball and Katie Walters scored on a Cassie Burns single in the top half of the frame.
Emily Oliver chipped in a double and Kristen Armstrong scored a run on a hit for Geraldine.
West tossed a complete game in the circle, retiring nine batters, walking three and allowing eight hits.
Somer Stewart struck out 10 and walked two while surrendering four hits in a complete game for Collinsville.
Ider 12, North Sand Mountain 1:
Savannah Seals homered twice and Lexi Brewer added a home run and a double, as Ider collected 15 hits in a rout of 2A, Area 15 rival North Sand Mountain on Thursday.
Julie Mavity struck out nine, walked two and surrendered two hits in a complete game for the Hornets.
Seals finished with six RBIs and plated three runs on 3-for-4 batting. Hanna Stevens was 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored, Sophia Murphey doubled and scored two runs on two hits with two RBIs and Brewer plated two runs on two hits with an RBI. Makinley Traylor doubled on two hits and scored two runs, and Mavity added a double on two hits with a run scored.
Kinsey Barton doubled with an RBI for the Bison, as Cloey Davenport struck out two and walked one while allowing 12 earned runs in a complete game in the circle.
