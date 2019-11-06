Times-Journal Player of the Week: Harley Hicks

Crossville running back Harley Hicks is this week’s Times-Journal Player of the Week, presented by Twin City Used Cars, after earning 54 percent of the vote in this week’s online poll.
Hicks caught two touchdown passes, including one for a 32-yard score, in the Lions’ 28-12 win against Plainview in their regular-season finale last Friday night.
Noah Williams found Hartley on a fourth-and-10 play, making a 32-yard scoring connection to give the Lions a 14-0 lead with 7:33 remaining in the opening quarter.
After Crossville’s defense intercepted a second Planview pass, Hicks caught his second TD pass from Alejandro Chacon on a reverse play. It extended the Lions’ lead to 28- 6.
The Bears attempted a comeback after Noah White’s 65-yard punt return for a touchdown cut the deficit to 28-12 with 7:44 remaining in regulation.
Crossville kept the Bears away from the end zone the rest of the way, as both teams collected a string of penalties in the final minutes.
The Lions finished their season with a 2-8 overall record, including a 1-5 region mark.
