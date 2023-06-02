With its 2023 AHSAA Class 3A state championship, Plainview had eight players garner 3A All-Area 14 acclaim last week.
Class 3A state tournament MVP Mia Tidmore, a senior, was selected as Area 14 MVP by area coaches.
Additional players representing Plainview on this year’s all-area squad included Lily Boswell, Abby Williams, Chloe Hatch, Graidin Haas, Jada Hampton and Hannah Regula, while Shianne Parker received all-area honorable mention.
From Sylvania, Molly Weaver, Anna Murdock, Harlee Turner and Alysia Ferguson collected all-area honors, and Kyndell Sammons was named as an honorable mention.
Geraldine’s Katie Walters was named to the all-area team, with teammate Raven Moses garnering an honorable mention.
Asbury’s Kelsey Sampson received an honorable mention.
Plainview finished with a 47-1 overall record en route to its second state championship in three seasons. The Bears’ lone defeat came against Class 5A’s Springville on April 22.
Sylvania (28-21-2) appeared in the state regional round at Albertville’s Sand Mountain Park this season.
