Valley Head’s Bain set for senior year following last season’s all-state outburst

If Valley Head’s Charles Hammon was to draw a picture of what a football team captain is supposed to look like, the head coach would draw someone resembling Eian Bain.
Bain, the Tigers’ senior quarterback, might not have prototypical stature, as he stands about 5-foot-8, 165 pounds. But, for Hammon, the elements that make a great football team captain go beyond that.
“It’s all heart with Eian,” the Tigers’ second-year head coach said during the team’s practice session Monday afternoon. “Everything he does is full speed. We could be winning by 40 or we could be getting beat by 40 and he’s still the first one back in the locker room. He leads by example and he wants to win.
“I’ve coached a lot of kids. He has as good a heart as any kid I’ve coached, for the game and for life. Eian’s going to be a winner, no matter what he does.”
Bain returns for his final high school season on the gridiron after capturing an Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 1A All-State First-Team honor as a junior. He compiled 235 rushes for 2,056 yards and 25 touchdowns, while garnering 1A, Region 7’s Offensive MVP in the process.
“It felt great, it’s true, but I couldn’t have done anything without my O-line,” Bain said of his postseason acclaim. “That shows that they worked their butts off to help me get that honor.”
Bain will be taking snaps from center Aiden Logan this season. Also providing protection for Bain and the offense to operate will be guards Carson Frost and Brodie Johnson, along with tackles Brandon Vasquez and Raudel Segura and Ethan Webb at tight end.
“We have two 500-pound squatters on the line, so that helps a lot,” Bain said. “It makes me happy to see Valley Head on the come up.”
Having played football at Valley Head since age 5, Bain is joined by fellow seniors Carlos Character, Brody Johnson, Miguel Miguel and Ethan Smith as players helping provide leadership and maintaining the trajectory of the program.
It’s a role Bain has settled into.
“From me having to be led to me becoming a leader, it feels so much better,” he said. “Now I feel like I’m in the right position to lead the team.”
Hammon said Bain has not only been an on-field leader, but also in the weight room. Bain has recorded a bench press mark of 300 pounds, squatting 460 pounds.
“I never thought I’d bench press 300 pounds, but somehow I did,” Bain said.
Added Hammon: “(Bain) really works in there. The rest of the kids see that and gravitate to him, and they’ve all made good gains for the first year. We’ll see a lot of it when we get these sixth-, seventh-graders that've been in there for four or five years. That’s when their big gains will hit.”
The Tigers’ gains in the weight room contributed to Bain’s string of impressive performances across his all-state 2021 season.
Bain erupted for five touchdowns, rushing for four scores and throwing for another, during the Tigers’ 64-42 triumph against Gaylesville last September. Valley Head accounted for 457 yards of offense in the high-scoring duel, as Bain finished with a game-high 250 yards rushing on 23 carries. He completed 2 of 7 passes for 52 yards and a touchdown to Ashton Brown. The Tigers took the lead for good at the 3:05 mark of the second quarter when Bain ran in for a 2-yard score to make it 33-28. The following 2-point conversion run attempt by Brown was no good. Bain hit Brown for a 14-yard scoring connection at the start of the second half extending Valley Head’s advantage to 39-28. Gaylesville finished with 359 yards of offense (353 rushing) and 14 first downs to Valley Head’s 21.
In early-October, Bain rushed for 350 yards and three touchdowns as Valley Head’s run game jolted the team to a 41-24 victory against Appalachian. He averaged 17 yards per rushing attempt on 20 carries.
In Valley Head’s regular-season finale, Bain ran for 233 yards and three touchdowns, Brown added 81 yards rushing and one score and the Tigers used a second-half scoring push to defeat Collinsville 27-14. Bain carried the ball 25 times, producing a 32-yard game-tying scoring run. With the game tied at 14 at the start of the third quarter, Bain scored on a 13-yard run and Hernan Moreno kicked an extra point for the go-ahead 21-14 score. The Tigers finished with 366 yards of offense, 20 first downs and no turnovers.
In Valley Head’s 1A first-round state playoff game, Bain rushed for 232 yards and three touchdowns to help the Tigers rally from a scoreless first half, but the comeback attempt fell short in a 28-20 loss to Ragland. The Tigers trailed 22-0 at halftime in Valley Head, but Bain broke free for a 45-yard scoring run and completed a 2-point conversion pass to Brown to cut the deficit to 22-8 with 4:30 to play in the third quarter. A minute later, Bain scored on a 3-yard run, but an attempted extra-point kick by Noah Hulgan was no good. The Purple Devils scored on a 4-yard run to extend the lead to 28-14 with 2:21 remaining in the quarter. With 3:26 left in regulation, Bain rushed 48 yards for a touchdown and his 2-point conversion run attempt failed.
The Tigers finished 5-6 overall, including a 4-2 mark in the region.
