Valley Head’s Bain set for senior year following last season’s all-state outburst

ATHLETE Q&A WITH VALLEY HEAD’S EIAN BAIN

Q: What is your most memorable run from last season?

A: “The run against Gaylesville when we played them for homecoming here. We were running a normal power play and they kept pulling in and chasing and I just took off. The run was about 50 yards. I watched it this morning, because I was going back through film.”

Q: What sports team do you root for?

A: “Valley Head Tigers.”

Q: Who is your favorite football player to watch?

A: “Christian McCaffrey.”

Q: What is your go-to restaurant?

A: “Jack’s.”

Q: What movie can you watch over and over again?

A: “Probably the movie, ‘Touchback.’ I have it on DVD and I watch it all the time. When I was in pee-wees, I would watch it every day before game day.”