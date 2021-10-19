Geraldine's Lusher has game-saving heroics, wins player of the week

Geraldine's Colton Lusher is The Times-Journal Player of the Week after garnering 47% of the online voting.
In last Friday's 20-19 win against Fyffe, Lusher had 197 yards receiving on five catches with two touchdowns, in addition to intercepting a pass with 1:17 remaining in regulation to preserve his team's lead and seal the win.
Lusher caught a pass for a 34-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter for the go-ahead score.
His first scoring reception was from 5 yards out.
