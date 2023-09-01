The Fort Payne volleyball team picked up a 3-0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-7) victory at Dade County (Ga.) on Thursday.
Cooper Garrett had 16 assists and nine kills, and Lydie Varnadore pitched in 11 assists with 10 kills and three aces for the Wildcats.
On Tuesday, Fort Payne opened its home slate by defeating Albertville 2-0 (25-18, 25-14) and losing to Alexandria 2-1 (19-25, 25-19, 12-15)
Against Albertville, Garrett registered 11 assists, 10 kills, two aces and one block. Varnadore finished with nine assists, eight kills, four digs and two aces, and Layla Kirby registered 11 digs and three kills while Carley Cash chipped in 10 digs.
Against Alexandria, Garrett had 15 kills with eight assists and three digs. Varnadore added 15 assists, 12 digs, five kills and one ace, and Kirby contributed 13 digs with two aces and one block and kill while Cash collected nine digs.
In other volleyball action featuring DeKalb County squads:
• Geraldine swept Crossville and Ider, respectively, during a three-team match at Geraldine High School on Thursday.
Geraldine beat Crossville 2-0 (25-1, 25-8) and defeated Ider 2-0 (25-14, 25-6) to improve to an 8-3 overall record.
On Tuesday, Geraldine notched road victories against Cherokee County and Piedmont, respectively. Geraldine swept Cherokee County 2-0 (25-21, 27-25) and Piedmont 2-0 (25-11, 25-11).
Geraldine’s stat leaders through the four matches: Kentlei Rogers (15 kills, eight aces, six blocks, four digs); Brooklyn Hall (20 kills, 10 digs, four aces, four blocks); Abby Sisk (eight digs, two aces); Kennedy Cook (four kills, two blocks, two digs); Raven Moses (five digs); Emma Stephenson (five kills, four blocks, one dig); Karlie Baker (eight kills, five digs, three aces); Hallie Burns (25 digs, five aces, two assists); Jaycee Berrong (54 assists, six digs, three aces, two kills).
• Plainview traveled to Sand Rock for a three-team match Monday.
The Bears defeated host Sand Rock 2-0 (25-15, 25-18) and Sardis 2-0 (25-6, 25-14).
Ali Price notched 41 assists with eight digs and Faith Odom added 13 digs and 12 kills for Plainview. Aubriella Hairston finished with 13 kills and six blocks, Grace Traylor had five kills and blocks and Kami Sanders contributed 12 digs with nine kills and three aces, while Chloe Hatch recorded 15 digs, six blocks and five kills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.