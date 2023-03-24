Braiden Thomas singled in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the seventh inning, as Sylvania topped Pisgah in walk-off fashion Thursday.
With the game knotted at 3 entering the bottom of the seventh frame, Thomas popped a ground ball to right field, allowing Josh Scott to score the winning run.
Scott delivered a complete game, striking out five and allowing 10 hits for the Rams (7-7). Jonah Gurley doubled and drove in a run and Eli Mattox doubled. Gavin Chambers drove in a run on two hits and Scott scattered two hits.
Cameron Arnold gave up five runs and two hits in four innings for the Eagles in the loss. He and Dalton Johnson each doubled at the plate.
Fyffe 6, Ider 4
Blake Dobbins struck out 12 across six innings, and Aubrey Baker tripled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, as Fyffe beat Ider on Thursday.
Dobbins surrendered one run on three hits, and Baker earned the win in one inning of relief for the Red Devils (8-7), while tallying three hits at the plate in the Class 2A Area 15 contest. Yahir Balcazar doubled with an RBI.
Tyler Brewer took the loss in one inning for the Hornets (5-10), giving up two runs. Keegan Whitaker pitched seven innings; he struck out 13 and allowed six hits. Layne White doubled and plated two runs.
Collinsville 12, Gaston 9
Gavin Lang homered and drove in three runs, as Collinsville staved off Gaston in Game 2 of a Class 2A Area 13 game Thursday.
Will Edmondson doubled on three hits with three RBIs; he struck out six and allowed three runs on five hits across three innings for the Panthers (10-6).
Ethan Herren doubled twice, Conner Humphrey scattered four hits with an RBI and Easton Albert drove in three runs for the Bulldogs.
Collinsville’s Keaton DeBoard pitched a complete-game shutout against Gaston in Thursday’s 8-0 Game 1 win. He struck out 10 and gave up three hits, and Jeremiah Killian drove in four runs on two hits.
Boaz 14, Fort Payne 4
Dax Varnadore swatted a grand slam in Fort Payne’s five-inning loss at Boaz on Thursday.
Nolan Fowler, Blake Griggs and Jake Barnes registered a double apiece for the Wildcats (10-6). Brannon Oliver allowed six runs on five hits in one inning of the loss on the mound.
Branson Honea sat four and gave up nine hits in a complete-game outing for the Pirates. Eli Kelley doubled on four hits with an RBI.
Collinsville 16, Gaston 4
Jameson Coker struck out eight while allowing three hits in a complete game, and Collinsville poured on nine runs in the second inning of a blowout win against Gaston on Tuesday.
Jeremiah Killian drove in three runs on three hits, Gavin Lang drove in three runs on two hits and Keaton DeBoard added three RBIs for the Panthers (8-6) in the Class 2A Area 13 game.
Easton Albert had two hits and Zeke Voytek took the loss in one inning, surrendering seven runs on one hit.
Fyffe 16, Brindlee Mountain 7
Cooper Cox doubled on three hits and drove in three runs, and Fyffe exploded for 11 runs in the third inning of a rout of Brindlee Mountain on Tuesday.
Trenton Rowell recorded three hits with two RBIs, Jake Wooden doubled on two hits and plated three runs and Aubrey Baker doubled on two hits with two RBIs for the Red Devils (7-7). Tucker Wilks tossed three innings, striking out five and surrendering four runs on three hits in the win. Carter Wilborn allowed three hits and runs while sitting six in relief.
Bryant Lemaster tripled and Matthew Green added a double for the Lions. Ian Gardner gave up 15 runs on 10 hits across 2 1/3 innings of the loss.
Plainview 17, Geraldine 0
Levi Brown struck out eight and gave up two hits in a complete-game shutout, and Braden Haymon homered on three hits with five RBIs, as Plainview romped past Geraldine in five innings Tuesday.
Haymon hammered a three-run homer across center field to cap the scoring in the bottom of the fourth inning, as the Bears (9-4) ripped off 19 hits in the Class 3A Area 13 game. Andrew Hall and Logan Payne hit a triple apiece. Braxton Henson recorded two doubles on three hits and drove in three runs. Also contributing a double each were: Regan Davis, Britt Morgan, Trey Rutledge and Haymon.
Kobe Hill doubled for the Bulldogs (4-9). Garrett Christie took the loss in 1 2/3 innings, allowing nine hits and seven runs.
Sylvania 15, Asbury 0
Braiden Thomas and Jonah Gurley combined to throw a no-hitter in a rout of Asbury in Game 2 of a Class 3A Area 13 game Tuesday.
Thomas struck out five across three innings of the win for Sylvania (6-7). Brant Kittle tripled with two RBIs and two runs scored, Josh Scott hit a triple and a double on three hits and plated three runs with two RBIs. John Robert Dixon doubled with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Asbury’s Briley May surrendered eight runs on two hits in 1/3 of an inning.
In Sylvania’s 15-0 win in Game 1, Eli Mattox tossed a complete-game no-hitter in the three-inning contest; he struck out six and walked none. Scott smacked two doubles and drove in five runs, and Gavin Chambers doubled with three RBIs.
Gavin Johnson took the loss for Asbury in a complete-game outing, allowing 10 hits.
Sardis 25, Crossville o
Jesus Garcia allowed 11 runs on 10 hits in 2 2/3 innings of Crossville’s loss in five innings to Class 5A Area 13 rival Sardis on Tuesday.
Evan Brown struck out nine and allowed no hits or runs across three innings for Sardis in the second game of a doubleheader.
Garcia accounted for both of Crossville’s hits in a 20-0, five-inning loss to Sardis in Game 1 on Tuesday. Caleb Causey surrendered 16 runs on 11 hits in 1 2/3 innings.
Carson Gillilan doubled twice and drove in two runs for Sardis, while Luke Weems and Baylor Garrard added a double apiece.
Fyffe 9, Collinsville 3
Trenton Rowell doubled and drove in two runs on four hits, Aubrey Baker knocked three hits with two RBIs and Fyffe pulled away from Collinsville on Monday.
Cooper Cox doubled with two RBIs and two runs scored for the Red Devils. Gus Fowler earned the win on the mound in 3 1/3 innings; he struck out four and allowed one run on two hits.
Collinsville’s Keaton DeBoard had an RBI-triple. Sam Fountain surrendered one hit and no runs in the loss in one inning.
Geraldine 6, Brindlee Mountain 4
Kaden Walters drove in two runs on two hits, as Geraldine broke a tie by plating two runs in the eighth inning to beat Brindlee Mountain on Monday.
Kobe Hill registered two hits and Eli Slaton drove in two runs for the Bulldogs (4-8). Owen Walling picked up the win in 1 2/3 innings, giving up no hits or runs.
Brindlee Mountain’s Braxton Fields allowed two runs on one hit in one inning of the loss. Dalton Gresham finished with two RBIs.
Section 4, Ider 2
Ider’s Layne White delivered a complete game, striking out nine while giving up six hits in a Game 1 loss to Section on Monday.
At the plate, White contributed a double with an RBI for the Hornets (5-9) in the Class 2A Area 15 contest. Landon Traylor finished with two hits.
In Game 2, Keegan Whitaker smacked two doubles with an RBI and a run scored in Ider’s 16-9 loss. White plated two runs on two hits, Traylor drove in a run on three hits and Skylar Haney added two RBIs. Tyler Brewer gave up nine hits and runs in four innings of the loss.
The Hornets collected 12 hits to Section’s 11.
