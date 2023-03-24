Braiden Thomas singled in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the seventh inning, as Sylvania topped Pisgah in walk-off fashion Thursday.

With the game knotted at 3 entering the bottom of the seventh frame, Thomas popped a ground ball to right field, allowing Josh Scott to score the winning run.

