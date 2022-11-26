The first state playoff matchup between Fyffe and Pisgah since 1983 produced the same outcome as the 2022 regular season meeting between the Class 2A, Region 7 rivals — a Red Devils’ victory.

Top-ranked and unbeaten Fyffe (14-0) continued its dominating march through the postseason by whipping the Eagles 41-14 Friday night in the 2A semifinals at Paul Benefield Stadium/Ridgeway-Long Field, where the Big Red Machine has won 63 of its last 64 games.

