The Fort Payne tennis teams began the 2023 season Tuesday, hosting Scottsboro.
The Fort Payne girls won 5-4, while the boys lost 1-8.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Cloudy with rain developing later in the day. High 53F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Rain. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: February 11, 2023 @ 12:58 am
The Fort Payne tennis teams began the 2023 season Tuesday, hosting Scottsboro.
The Fort Payne girls won 5-4, while the boys lost 1-8.
On the girls’ side, Fort Payne’s Jessica Simpson defeated Scottsboro’s Mallie Earnest 8-3 at No. 3 singles. Fort Payne’s Cadence Burkhead topped Ella Ritter 7-3 at No. 4 singles. Fort Payne’s Micaela Domingo ousted Scottsboro’s Alex Holder 8-1 at No. 5 singles , and Fort Payne’s Debbie Domingo earned an 8-5 victory against Scottsboro’s Daisy Eakin at No. 6 singles.
Scottsboro’s Lily Jane Turlington beat Fort Payne’s Courtnie Rae Carroll 8-7 at No. 1 singles, and Scottsboro’s Summer Miller picked up an 8-0 win against Fort Payne’s Braelyn Neeley at No. 2 singles.
In doubles play, Micaela Domingo and Debbie Domingo defeated Holder and Eakin 8-5 at No. 3. Turlington and Miller beat Carroll and Neeley at No. 1, and Earnest and Ritter topped Simpson and Burkhead at No. 2.
In boys doubles action, Fort Payne’s Carson Pike and Kris Boyette earned an 8-5 victory against Scottsboro’s Enrique Nolasco Ortega and Levi Hambrick at No. 1. Scottsboro’s Dylan Chastain and Bradlee Potter defeated Fort Payne’s Eli Walters and Patrick Long 8-2 at No. 2. Scottsboro’s Hudson Thomas and Ben Bradford won 8-0 against Fort Payne’s Joseph Hernandez and Brandon Macpherson at No. 3.
In singles competition, Ortega topped Pike 8-3 at No. 1, Chastain beat Boyette 8-0 at No. 2 and Hambrick scored an 8-2 win against Walters at No. 3. Thomas defeated Long 8-1 at No. 4, while Potter beat Hernandez 8-0 at No. 5 and Holland Griggs topped Macpherson 8-0 at No. 6.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Cloudy with rain developing later in the day. High 53F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Rain. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Becoming partly cloudy after some morning light rain. High around 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:33:02 AM
Sunset: 05:21:34 PM
Humidity: 65%
Wind: NNE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Overcast. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 96%
Sunrise: 06:32:05 AM
Sunset: 05:22:33 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: ENE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Rain. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Chance of Rain: 80%
Sunrise: 06:31:06 AM
Sunset: 05:23:31 PM
Humidity: 78%
Wind: NW @ 14 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:30:06 AM
Sunset: 05:24:29 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: W @ 9 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 22%
Sunrise: 06:29:05 AM
Sunset: 05:25:26 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: SE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Chance of Rain: 81%
Sunrise: 06:28:03 AM
Sunset: 05:26:23 PM
Humidity: 87%
Wind: SSE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Rain likely. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Chance of Rain: 80%
Sunrise: 06:27 AM
Sunset: 05:27:20 PM
Humidity: 83%
Wind: S @ 14 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.