Fort Payne, AL (35967)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing later in the day. High 53F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.