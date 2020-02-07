Fort Payne girls top Albertville, claim area title

Kylie Neil scored 11 points and Kiuna Johnson and Isabelle Goggans added 10 points apiece for the Fort Payne girls in a 42-33 win against Albertville, claiming the Class 6A, Area 13 championship in Albertville on Thursday night.
The Wildcats (22-7) won their first area title since 2016, after taking a 23-15 halftime lead and limiting the Aggies (23-3) to just three points in the fourth.
Albertville sliced the deficit to 32-30 by the end of the third after a 15-point scoring surge, but the Wildcats’ defense proved to be the difference-maker in the decisive final period.
Savannah Rutledge led the Aggies with 12 points and Sarah Rutledge had nine points.
Here are results from other DeKalb County girls teams playing in area championship games from Thursday night:
Fyffe 83, Ider 62
Madison Myers led three Fyffe girls in double-digit scoring with 22 points and five assists in an 83-62 victory against Ider in the Class 2A, Area 15 championship in Ider on Thursday night.
The Red Devils (24-6) forced Ider (23-7) into 27 turnovers. Fyffe limited its turnover total to eight.
Fyffe’s Anabelle Taylor scored 19 points, Marie Woodall added 15 points and five steals and Alexia Barber had seven rebounds.
Myers and Marie Woodall hit three 3-point baskets apiece in the opening period and Barber added another 3-pointer.
In a fast-paced game, Taylor scored 17 points in the third.
Ider’s Savannah Seals and Kaleigh Carson finished with 15 points apiece. Erin Pruett scored 13 points with seven rebounds and Alayna Chapman added 10 points with six rebounds.
Fyffe hosts a Class 2A sub-regional game Monday night, while Ider will travel.
Pisgah 63, Sylvania 44
Kenadie Lee led the Sylvania girls with 21 points, and Leianna Currie and Ambriel Stopyak added eight points apiece in a 63-44 loss in the Class 3A, Area 15 championship in Pisgah on Thursday night.
Pisgah (26-3) led 19-18 heading into the second period and limited the Rams (14-12) to seven points to end the first half.
Lee scored nine points for Sylvania in the first quarter and finished with three made 3-point baskets.
The Eagles outscored Sylvania 25-19 in the second half, including holding the visitors to seven fourth-quarter points.
Molly Heard paced Pisgah with 21 points, Chloe Womack scored 19 points and Madison Myers added 12 points.
The Eagles host a sub-regional game Monday night, while Sylvania will travel for a sub-regional contest.
Skyline 62, Valley Head 53
Kallie Ingram had 14 points and Lydia Crane added 13 points for the Valley Head girls in a 62-53 loss to Skyline in a Class 1A, Area 14 championship Thursday night.
Bailee Carter scored 12 points and Jacie O’Tinger finished with 10 points, as the Tigers (13-10) will travel for a Class 1A sub-regional game.
Valley Head trailed 56-53 inside the 3-minute mark, but missed shots on two possessions that would’ve cut Skyline’s lead to one. Skyline’s Gracie Stucky made a layup with 2:06 remaining. The Tigers missed on their next possession, and after teams traded turnovers, Skyline made four free throws to seal the win.
Stucky scored a game-high 24 points, Bailee Usrey added 15 points and Aidan Bellomy chipped in nine points.
The Vikings improved to 26-3 and host a Class 1A sub-regional game Monday.
