Landon White had a perfect shooting night, finishing with 22 points and 12 rebounds to help Plainview beat Class 6A Oxford 58-41 at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Thursday night.
White shot 10 for 10 from the field (all 2-pointers) and 2 for 2 from the foul line, as the Bears improved to 2-2. Luke Smith cashed in three 3-pointers to tally 17 points with seven assists and six rebounds. Dylan Haymon added eight points with seven assists, and Jonah Williams chipped in eight points.
Plainview maintained a 29-25 halftime lead and outscored the Yellow Jackets 13-6 in the fourth quarter.
Collinsville 58, Asbury 46 —
Colton Wills erupted for a game-high 27 points and Gavin Lang poured in seven 3-pointers for 21 points, as Collinsville topped Asbury at Collinsville High School’s L.D. Dobbins Gymnasium on Thursday night.
The Panthers rallied from a 21-14 first-quarter deficit and restricted the Rams to three points to close the half en route to gaining a 26-24 halftime edge.
Lang sank three 3s in the third quarter and Collinsville led 45-34 by quarter’s end.
Asbury’s Caleb Gentry made five 3s and tallied 17 points, and Landon Bethune had 14 points.
Cornerstone 60, Valley Fellowship 27 —
Jeremy Andrews scored 15 points in the first quarter, leading three Cornerstone Christian Academy boys in double-digit scoring in a victory against Valley Fellowship in Huntsville on Tuesday night.
Cameron Hunt and Camden Bell finished with 10 points apiece for the Eagles (4-1, 1-0 ACAA 2A North).
The Eagles poured in five 3-point baskets in the opening frame to take a 37-3 advantage. They led 44-17 at halftime and 57-24 entering the final period.
Micah Candle paced Valley Fellowship with 13 points and Nathan Stewman scored nine points.
North Jackson 58, Ider 33 —
Griffin Weldon paced Ider with 11 points in a loss to North Jackson in Stevenson on Tuesday night.
Jayden Eakin scored a game-high 17 points for the Chiefs (1-0). Cadelle McDonald scored 12 points and Malachi Potter chipped in 11 points.
After playing to a 7-7 tie at the end of the first period, North Jackson led 23-21 at halftime. The second half made all the difference, as the Hornets (0-2) were limited to just 12 points.
