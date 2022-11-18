Landon White had a perfect shooting night, finishing with 22 points and 12 rebounds to help Plainview beat Class 6A Oxford 58-41 at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Thursday night.

White shot 10 for 10 from the field (all 2-pointers) and 2 for 2 from the foul line, as the Bears improved to 2-2. Luke Smith cashed in three 3-pointers to tally 17 points with seven assists and six rebounds. Dylan Haymon added eight points with seven assists, and Jonah Williams chipped in eight points.

