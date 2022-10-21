Rams secure No. 2 seed with win against Warriors

The Sylvania Rams (7-2, 5-2 Class 3A-Region 6) faced off with the Westbrook Christian Warriors (4-5, 2-5 3A-Region 6) on Friday night, with a lot on the line for the Rams.
The Rams locked in their postseason berth as the region’s No. 2 seed with a 45-22 win over the Warriors.
Sylvania head coach Tyler Vann had this to say after the game, “Secured the second seed for us. It was a huge senior night. Our guys, and all the adversity we faced all year, I’m really proud of them.”
The Rams’ key to success was the senior running back, Braiden Thomas. He did not score every touchdown, but he was incredibly pivotal in moving Sylvania down the field to keep the Warriors at bay. After Westbrook Christian scored on its opening drive, it forced the Rams to punt on their ensuing drive.
The Rams’ defense stepped up to maintain their position on the scoreboard, forcing a quick three-and-out for the Warriors’ offense. Sylvania bounced back following the defensive stand, as Thomas busted a long run down the field, flipping position for the offense. This play set up a play-action pass from junior quarterback Jaxon Smith, who hit sophomore receiver Josh Scott from about 20 yards out to tie up the ball game halfway through the first.
Both defenses jockeyed for leverage in this game, as the next three drives all ended in punts. However, Sylvania broke the tie at the top of the second quarter, as Smith hit sophomore running back Aiden Parham on a screen pass that broke free for a touchdown, making the score 14-7 in favor of the Rams.
This was when the game really started to go downhill for the Warriors.
After Sylvania broke the tie, Westbrook Christian suffered from a botched snap. The Rams recovered the fumble, giving their offense prime field position. The Warriors’ defense made a tough stand, as they held the Rams to only three points, making the score 17-7. However, the offense for Westbrook Christian struggled to move, as the score was 24-7 at halftime after Thomas ran in for a touchdown.
After the half, the Warriors had their best chance to get back into the game, forcing a three-and-out from the Rams and blocking the punt, giving their offense the ball well within the red zone. However, Westbrook Christian fumbled the ball on the goal line and Sylvania recovered. After this, both teams began to run the clock out. After some late touchdowns, the final score was 45-22 in favor of the Rams.
The Rams travel to face off with undefeated Fyffe next Friday night.
