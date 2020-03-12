PREP BASEBALL: Fyffe ranks 5th on ASWA’s 2A list

The Fyffe baseball team was listed as fifth in Class 2A in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association baseball rankings.
The Red Devils (7-2) were DeKalb County’s lone representative in this week’s first edition of ASWA rankings.
Here are the baseball rankings from all classes:
Class 7A
1. Mountain Brook (13-1)
2. Hewitt-Trussville (11-3)
3. Bob Jones (12-4)
4. Baker (11-1)
5. Hoover (9-4)
6. Florence (10-4)
7. Sparkman (8-2)
8. Prattville (10-2)
9. Mary G. Montgomery (8-1)
10. Spain Park (8-4)
Others nominated: Auburn (7-5), Central-Phenix City (8-6), Enterprise (8-4), Fairhope (8-6), Gadsden City (6-3), James Clemens (10-6), McGill-Toolen (5-5), Oak Mountain (7-4), Thompson (9-5).
Class 6A
1. Chelsea (10-3)
2. Cullman (8-5)
3. Russell County (11-5)
4. Faith Academy (7-3)
5. Hartselle (8-6)
6. Athens (10-4)
7. Hueytown (6-3)
8. Robertsdale (11-3)
9. Saraland (10-4)
10. Benjamin Russell (9-4)
Others nominated: Calera (8-3), Carver-Montgomery (4-1), Daphne (8-4), Decatur (5-4), Dothan (7-5), Gulf Shores (9-5), Muscle Shoals (9-3), Opelika (9-5), Wetumpka (8-3).
Class 5A
1. Shelby County (13-2)
2. St. Paul’s (10-0)
3. Briarwood Christian (7-3)
4. Madison Academy (9-2)
5. Russellville (9-4)
6. Chilton County (6-5)
7. Corner (12-1)
8. Jasper (9-4)
9. UMS-Wright (7-4)
10. Etowah (8-2)
Others nominated: Alexandria (9-4), Beauregard (7-3), Guntersville (9-5), Scottsboro (8-5), Tallassee (7-6), Valley (5-2).
Class 4A
1. American Christian (11-1)
2. Trinity (10-2)
3. West Limestone (10-3)
4. Andalusia (7-2)
5. Wilson (9-2)
6. DAR (9-2)
7. West Morgan (4-1)
8. Holtville (6-4)
9. Montevallo (8-1)
10. Headland (7-2)
Others nominated: Alabama Christian (8-4), Deshler (7-6), Elmore County (9-3), Hokes Bluff (4-4), Mobile Christian (3-8).
Class 3A
1. Piedmont (13-0)
2. Phil Campbell (9-2)
3. Wicksburg (9-1)
4. T.R. Miller (7-0)
5. Winfield (10-5)
6. Gordo (5-1)
7. Hale County (5-3)
8. Prattville Christian (7-1)
9. Randolph County (5-2)
10. Lauderdale Co (5-4)
Others nominated: Dadeville (5-4), Flomaton (6-4), St. James (4-6).
Class 2A
1. G.W. Long (9-4)
2. Westbrook Christian (6-4)
3. Decatur Heritage (9-1)
4. Thorsby (8-3)
5. Fyffe (7-2)
6. Leroy (7-3-1)
7. Ariton (7-4)
8. J.U. Blacksher (6-2)
9. Highland Home (5-2)
10. Cottage Hill (9-3)
Others nominated: Colbert County (6-6), Elberta (7-2), Sumiton Christian (7-7).
Class 1A
1. Mars Hill Bible (5-5)
2. Millry (7-1)
3. Sweet Water (8-3)
4. Shoals Christian (8-2-1)
5. Brantley (7-2)
6. Spring Garden (5-4)
7. Maplesville (5-2)
8. Hackleburg (8-3)
9. Lindsay Lane (12-1)
10. St. Luke’s (8-1)
Others nominated: Appalachian (8-1), Lynn (5-4), Ragland (7-3), Red Level (5-2).
AISA
1. Bessemer Academy (14-1)
2. Pike Liberal Arts (10-1)
3. Lakeside (8-1)
4. Tuscaloosa Academy (8-4)
5. Glenwood (9-2)
6. Edgewood Academy (6-4)
7. Clarke Prep (8-4)
8. Monroe Academy (7-3)
9. Morgan Academy (4-4)
10. Wilcox Academy (8-5)
Others nominated: Autauga Academy (4-6), Hooper Academy (9-6), Macon-East (6-6), Patrician (6-5).
