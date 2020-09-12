Valley Head dominates Woodville in homecoming game

VALLEY HEAD — The past two games for Valley Head have been close fourth-quarter games. The Tigers’ victory against Woodville on Friday night was anything but as they dominated for a 56-6 victory.
The win gives the Tigers a 3-1 record and a 2-0 record in Class 1A, Region 7 play.
Valley Head coach Heath Vincent knew this would be a tough challenge for his team, especially since they would be going up against one of the best players in the region in Woodville quarterback Jackson Peek. However, Peek suffered a first-quarter injury and Woodville was forced to rotate several players at quarterback throughout the night.
“I was proud of the focus our players had coming into the game, knowing how pivotal this game was going up against one of the best athletes in the region,” Vincent said. “Unfortunately, he went through a first-quarter injury and that affected some things for them, but I was happy with how our guys responded and took care of business.”
Valley Head started the game with a 65-yard touchdown run from Bryson Morgan on the Tigers’ first offensive play of the game.
Woodville responded with a big play as well when Peek completed a 59-yard pass to Cam Talley. Peek then scored on a 5-yard run to even the score at 6 with 6:03 left in the first quarter.
Valley Head regained the lead with 5:33 remaining in the first quarter when Jordan Burt connected with Morgan for a 30-yard touchdown pass. Burt converted the 2-point conversion to give Valley Head a 14-6 lead.
The Tigers never looked back after that as they scored 50 unanswered points and cruised to the victory.
Valley Head had production from several players but Eian Bain led the Tigers with 169 yards rushing and two touchdown runs of 40 and 91 yards. He also had a fumble recovery which he returned 60 yards for a touchdown.
“Eian had a really big night tonight and with him being just a sophomore he is someone that can be a great player for our program,” Vincent said. “He’s had a huge role for us but it was good to see him shine tonight and good for some of our other guys to score also.”
Morgan finished with 85 yards rushing and a touchdown with 1 catch for 30 yards and another touchdown. Burt had 35 yards on four carries and was 2-for-3 passing with two touchdowns. Hunter Robinson added 19 yards rushing with a touchdown. Noah Hulgan was 6-for-7 on PAT attempts and also had a 10-yard touchdown reception.
On defense, defensive lineman Luke Harrison recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown.
The Tigers finished with 316 yards rushing and 356 yards of total offense.
For Woodville, Talley had 56 yards rushing and Josh Thompson finished with 46 yards rushing.
Vincent was proud of the way his team performed and how they still have all of their goals in front of them.
“Overall I thought we handled everything right tonight and we finished,” Vincent said “It’s huge to be 2-0 in the region and we’re just another step closer to our goal of making the playoffs, winning the region and securing a home playoff game. But we’ll have another tough game next week against Gaylesville.”
