PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Plainview beats North Jackson in walk-off fashion

Plainview’s Braden Haymon popped a ground ball to shortstop, allowing Harrison Huber to score from third in walk-off fashion, winning 3-2 against North Jackson at First Southern State Bank Field in Rainsville on Tuesday.
Haymon drove in two runs for the Bears (4-2), Huber had a double on two hits and scored a run and Ethan Williams chipped in a double with a run scored. Williams picked up the win on the mound in two innings, walking none, striking out two and giving up one hit and run. Noah White struck out six and walked three while allowing one run on two hits.
Macklin Guess plated a run and hit a double for the Chiefs. Landon Barnes gave up one run on three hits, striking out three and walking two in 2 2/3 innings of the loss. Dalton Morris accounted for five strikeouts and one walk while surrendering five hits for two runs.
Sylvania 16, Cedar Bluff 4:
Sylvania took advantage of a pitching jam in the third inning, drawing six walks and plating 11 runs en route to a blowout victory in five innings against Cedar Bluff on Tuesday.
The Rams (2-3) held a 5-4 edge entering the bottom of the third, before Cedar Bluff’s pitching woes allowed them to lead the bases and score on forced walks.
Sylvania’s Brant Kittle doubled twice and drove in four runs, Josh Scott had a double on two hits and scored a run with an RBI and Brody Smith plated two runs with a double and two RBIs. Logan Wilks added a double and scored a run with an RBI, and Colby Buttram drove in two runs.
On the mound, Smith dealt nine strikeouts and walked two while surrendering four runs on two hits in three innings. Scott allowed no hits or runs in two innings, sitting three and walking none.
Connor Flynt gave up five hits and runs with three strikeouts and two walks in two innings for Cedar Bluff.
Dade County (Ga.) 9, Ider 0:
Keegan Whitaker’s double in the sixth innings accounted for Ider’s lone hit in a home loss to Dade County on Tuesday.
The Wolverines plated three runs in the second inning and two more in the third frame to take a 5-0 advantage, tacking on two additional scores in the fifth and seventh innings, respectively.
Whitaker pitched 1 2/3 innings of the loss, giving up three runs on four hits with two strikeouts and one walk for the 5-1 Hornets.
Brodie Swader struck out five and walked one while allowing no hits or runs in four innings for Dade county. Kaden Moore also struck out five batters and walked none while allowing one hit and no runs.
At the plate for the Wolverines, Nolan Heath was 4 for 5 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored. Landon Williams scattered two hits and scored two runs, Cody Williams scored two runs on two hits and Brayden Nethery plated two runs with an RBI.
Dade County left 11 runners stranded on base.
Gaylesville 13, Valley Head 3:
Noah Hulgan registered a double on two hits with an RBI in Valley Head’s loss to Gaylesville in five innings Tuesday.
Eian Bain finished with two hits, and Mason Vest, Tytan Blevins and Dalton Reed each scored a run, as Valley Head (0-3) tallied eight hits and left four runners stranded on base. Keller Sweeney tossed 2 1/3 innings in the loss, surrendering 11 runs on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts.
Jeremiah Yarbrough retired eight batters while walking none and allowing eight hits for three runs in a complete-game win for Gaylesville, which finished with five hits and drew six walks while leaving seven runners aboard.
Kyler Bradley had two hits, including a double, drove in a run and scored another. Jacob Gordon, Braden Sharp and Hunter Allmond scored two runs apiece.
