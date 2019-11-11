Fyffe runs over Sheffield in playoff opener

Ike Rowell ran for 109 yards and two touchdowns to propel Fyffe’s high-powered run game in a 48-0 victory against the Sheffield Bulldogs in the first round of the AHSAA Class 2A state playoffs in Fyffe on Friday night.
Brodie Hicks ran for 88 yards and a TD, Tyler Mize added 70 yards rushing and a score, Dalton Dukes rushed for 41 yards with a TD and Zach Pyron finished with two rushing scored behind 37 yards.
The Red Devils (11-0) finished with 422 yards of total offense, with 381 yards coming on the ground. They limited the Bulldogs (6-5) to 127 yards of total offense and nine first downs.
Sheffield was 3 of 10 on third-down conversion attempts and 1 of 3 on fourth-down tries. Khori Bowling threw for 71 yards and four interceptions. Devin Doss had 29 yards receiving.
Fyffe scored three TDs in the first quarter and led 35-0 at halftime.
The Red Devils host Ranburne in the second round at 7 p.m. Friday.
