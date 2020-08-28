Gadsden City's offense heats up in win vs. Fort Payne

Today

Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High around 85F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.