Hammon has 27 assists, Wildcats top Panthers

Macie Hammon recorded 27 assists and four aces, Braden Barksdale finished with 24 digs and the Fort Payne volleyball team topped the Collinsville Panthers 3-0 (25-17, 25-23, 25-20) in Collinsville on Tuesday night.
Sophie Benson led the Wildcats in kills with eight, and Cooper Garrett and Presley Smith added seven kills apiece.
Fort Payne visits Sylvania for a three-team match against Sylvania and Plainview, beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday.
