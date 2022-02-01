Undefeated Wildcat Battalion rifle finishes regular season

Fort Payne High School’s Wildcat Battalion rifle team is on the way to another perfect season in the North Alabama Rifle League.
Although the regular season has ended, the Wildcats have the potential to carry their season well into the summer months during national-level competitions.
Shooters will represent Fort Payne as one of only two teams from Alabama to qualify for the JROTC Army Service Southeast Regional Championship, Feb. 3-5, at the Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) 80-firing point indoor range in Anniston. They will also compete for state honors at the American Legion Alabama Commander’s Cup Championship on March 5 in Anniston.
Finishing the regular season undefeated in the NARL is no easy task. This season, there are 12 area schools and 20 teams that compete in the league (10 varsity and 10 junior varsity teams.) Both the FPHS varsity and JV teams have completed the regular season with 9-0 records. The NARL Championship will be held March 12 at the CMP range, where Fort Payne will enter as the top seed.
The Wildcats’ four-person teams compete in three-position air rifle matches using compressed air precision rifles firing at targets 10 meters (33 feet) away in the prone, kneeling and standing positions. Shooters fire either a 3x10 (10 shots in each position) or 3x20 (20 shots in each position). Higher–level competitions consist of two days of 3x20 matches.
Rifle team members practice two hours a day, three days a week beginning in August and running through June or July, if qualifying for nationals.
While the sport is not quite as physically demanding as football, baseball or basketball, there are great physical demands on the athletes and the mental focus is as intense, perhaps even more so, as the most skilled positions of the other sports.
The Fort Payne rifle team record for the 2011-12 season was 0-11, last place in the NAFL. The team went 5-10 the following season. For the 2013-14 season, the Wildcats finished 28-2, a Northeast and the NAFL champion and invited to its first state championship.
Since 2014, Fort Payne shooters have been undefeated five times, have won the NAFL championship five times, have won the state championship three times, competed in the Civilian Marksmanship Program Southeast Regionals four times and the JROTC Army Service Southeast Regionals five times, earning the bronze medal in the 2018-19 JROTC Regionals.
The Fort Payne JROTC program has produced two distinguished shooters: Kristen Fowler and Devin Thomason. Distinguished Shooter Badges are the highest individual awards authorized by the U. S. Government for excellence in marksmanship competition.
The prestigious Distinguished Badge program began in 1884 when the U. S. Army first awarded the Distinguished Marksman Badge. In 1891, the program expanded to offer a Distinguished Rifleman Badge and a new Distinguished Pistol Shot Badge. Eventually, there were Distinguished Badge programs for each military service and for civilians.
This year’s Fort Payne shooters are young and still developing their skills, but they have potential to excel on the national stage. There are no seniors on the team. The Wildcats are captained by Barrett Bible, the current top shooter and a sophomore. Pushing hard for that top-shooter spot is Mary Cifuentes and Caitlyn O’Shields, who are also sophomores. Rounding out the varsity team is Dylan Loudermilk, a junior, and Carmella Cisneros, another sophomore. The JV is made up primarily of first-year shooters: Lucas Blevins, Kael Farmer, Thomas Tallent, Xander Carrillo, Blake White, Katie Wynn, Bronson Burchell and Macy Hignutt.
