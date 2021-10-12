Plainview’s Bruce places 1st overall in Jackson/DeKalb County girls’ race

Plainview seventh-grader Jaxson Bruce crossed the finish line in 22 minutes, 56 seconds, claiming the top individual spot in the girls’ 5K race at the 2021 Jackson/DeKalb County Meet at ToKnowHim Trails in Pisgah last Friday morning.
The Pisgah girls had six runners place in the top 10 and won the team portion. Sylvania placed second, Plainview was third, Section finished fourth and Geraldine fifth.
Pisgah’s Naveah Evans, an eighth-grader, was second overall at 23:18. She was followed by teammates Kayana Stewart (24:04), Rhylee Bell (24:29), Destiny Lewis (24:35) and Katie Edwards (24:36) capturing places third-sixth, respectively.
For runner-up Sylvania, seventh-grader Molly Par (25:08) placed seventh overall, Kirby Wisner (25:45) was ninth and Jonna Graham (26:08) was 10th.
For third-place Plainview, Lyda Smith (28:25) clocked in 17th overall and was the Bears’ second finisher. Teammate Maria Garcia (29:43) finished 21st.
Leading Geraldine was Sloan Rodriguez (28:18), finishing 16th overall. Teammates Sophie Bearden (31:58) and Karissa Brock (31:59) placed 32nd and 33rd, respectively.
