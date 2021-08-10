Fort Payne visits Guntersville for jamboree

For the Fort Payne Wildcats in Thursday night’s jamboree, it will be all about performing the fundamentals correctly, establishing a solid foundation and for the 2021 season.
“I want to see if we can be good at being ‘us’” Wildcats head coach Chris Elmore said of his team’s offense ahead of this week’s preseason game at Guntersville. “I know that sounds like a cliché but we must worry about the things we can control: snapping the ball, catching the snap, handing the ball off, running with the football correctly, catching passes, blocking the correct guys, etc.
“I want us to worry about improving ourselves this week and worry less about what Guntersville does. Guntersville has a great team and will be very well-coached but we need to improve the things that we can control this week.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Both varsity teams will play the first half and the second half will primarily be played by junior varsity players.
Entering his fourth year as head coach, Elmore leads the Wildcats of Fort Payne into competition with another school for the first time since summer 11-on-11 workouts.
Guntersville returns seven starters on offense from a team that set the school record in points last year. The offense lost the services of talented wide receiver Jack Harris, who Elmore coached in the North-South All-Star Game last year.
“Other than that, they return basically all of their offensive production from last year,” Elmore said.
The coach said he’s enjoyed watching Fort Payne’s defense fly around the ball during last week’s practices, and he’s also interested in watching the defensive side perform the things those players can control against Guntersville’s offense.
“We need to line up correctly, be in the correct gap, stay on sides until the ball is snapped, and then run to the football and tackle with physicality,” he said.
Quarterback Jake Barnes will orchestrate the Wildcats’ varsity offense with returning fourth-year tight end Sawyer Burt and wide receivers Connor Cash, Ricky Adame and Marcus Ledford among weapons.
Eli Frasier, Bronson Laney, Colton Shankles, Andrew Barclay, Bayne Barrontine and Hudson Hairel will be among the offensive linemen helping create time for the offense to set up and space for running backs Kaden Dubose, Alex Akins, Darrell Prater and Bennett Blanks.
On the varsity's defensive side, Prater, Heisman Brown, Hayden Presley and Skyler Hilyer will form the front with Sylas Hollmer and Caden Kilgore also playing on the D-line.
Returning linebackers Devin Wells, Will Green, Seth Williams and Akins will cover the defensive midfield with Blanks also able to lend himself to the position.
The secondary consists of Brax Goza, Patrick Sherrill, Hayden Hairel, Tyler Wooten and Aidan Smith offering their skills at cornerback and Kobe King at safety.
Dubose, Akins and Cash are among Fort Payne’s options at kick returner and Akins and Cash will return punts.
Covering kicking and punting duties will be Auburn commit Alex McPherson.
For Guntersville, Lance Reese enters his 12th year as the head coach. The Wildcats of Guntersville are coming off a 10-1 season that included a region championship and a second-round appearance in the AHSAA state postseason — they finished with a 42-21 loss to Pleasant Grove in the Class 5A playoffs. It was the team’s eighth straight postseason appearance under Reese’s leadership.
In 2020, Fort Payne went 8-3 and finished as a region runner-up with a 6A first-round state playoff appearance. The Wildcats closed with a 52-24 loss to Gardendale.
