Hornets drop OT heartbreaker at Sand Rock

SAND ROCK – Sand Rock senior running back Ian Clanton’s 20-yard touchdown run in overtime proved to be the difference in the Wildcats’ 20-14 victory over Ider in Class 2A, Region 6 football action on Friday night.
Junior running back Ethan Clanton led the Wildcats with 256 yards on 25 carries, but it was Ider (1-1, 0-1) who struck first. Matthew Wood scored on a 35-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Benjamin Klausen’s extra point gave the Hornets a 7-0 lead.
Sand Rock (2-0, 1-0) countered with two Ian Clanton touchdowns later in the quarter to take the lead. The first was from four yards out and the second from a yard away. Ian Clanton’s 2-point conversion run on the second score gave the Wildcats a 14-7 advantage.
After a scoreless second and third quarter, Ider tied the game with a touchdown in the fourth quarter on another Wood run. This one was from two yards out, and Klausen’s kick tied the game at 14.
That set the stage for overtime and Ian Clanton’s third touchdown run of the game. He finished with 33 yards on six carries. Wood led the Hornets with 85 yards on 18 carries and two scores. Seth Hawkins added 66 yards on 18 totes.
Sand Rock travels to Cedar Bluff on Friday. Ider hosts Section.
