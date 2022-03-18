Scottsboro’s offense hummed behind 16 hits, handing Fort Payne a 10-5 loss in the Class 6A, Area 15 collision at Fort Payne High School on Thursday.
Olivia Tubbs had a two-run home run to lift Scottsboro (5-2, 2-0) into an 8-4 lead in the top of the fourth inning. Tubbs finished with three RBIs and two runs scored. Lexie Bennett batted 3 for 4 with a triple and scored three runs, and Ella Lee drove in two runs on two hits.
Alyssa Smart struck out eight and walked three while surrendering one run on four hits in 4 2/3 innings of relief for Scottsboro. Anna Stuart allowed four runs on five hits while striking out three and walking two in the start.
Fort Payne’s AJ Kramer tossed a complete game in the circle. She walked two and retired nine batters.
At the plate for the hosting Wildcats (10-1, 0-1), Cory Kramer doubled on two hits and drove in two runs, Lily Jackson added a double with an RBI and a run scored and Emily Ellis scored a run on two hits.
Fort Payne left 10 runners stranded on base, and Scottsboro left 11 runners aboard.
Scottsboro grabbed a 2-0 lead in the opening inning after Bennett plated a run on a Tubbs ground out to shortstop. On the next at-bat, Lee singled to left field to score Audrey Holland.
The lead grew to 6-0 in the second inning. Scottsboro plated two runs on errors and Stuart singled Tubbs home from third base with two outs in play.
Fort Payne pushed across four runs in the bottom of the second frame to rally. With two outs in play, a Jackson double plated Ellis, before Baylee Green scored on a Graidin Haas single and Jackson reached home on a Cory Kramer double to center field.
Fort Payne is scheduled to host Pisgah in a home contest Tuesday, beginning at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.