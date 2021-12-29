Millican scores 37, Bears top Patriots in FSB Shootout opener

Cole Millican finished with 37 points and six rebounds, as the Plainview Bears topped the Midfield Patriots 77-66 in their opening game of the seventh annual First State Bank Shootout in Rainsville on Tuesday night.
Luke Smith scored 17 points with eight rebounds and Jonah Williams added 16 points and six rebounds while shooting four 3-point baskets for the Bears (13-4).
Millican shot 10 of 17 from the field, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range, and made 13 of 14 attempts from the foul line.
The Bears broke a 34-34 halftime tie with a hot third-quarter, outscoring Midfield 28-17 to gain the decisive advantage.
Both teams produced 15 points in the fourth quarter.
Plainview outrebounded the Patriots 29-16 but finished with two additional turnovers (19-17).
