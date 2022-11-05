Rams cruise past Tigers in 3A’s first round

Sylvania’s Braiden Thomas (22) rushes past Fayette County’s Mason Dixon (3) for a first-half touchdown on Friday. 

 Cinthia Rico | Times-Journal

There were a lot of smiling faces at Ram Stadium on Friday night as Sylvania picked up its first playoff win since 2017 with a dominating 35-6 victory over Fayette County.

“This is huge for us and the direction we are trying to take this program,” said second-year head coach Tyler Vann, who picked up his first playoff win as a head coach. “These seniors have a lot to be happy about. They have faced a lot of adversity but they keep fighting and that’s why I love this team.”

