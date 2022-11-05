Rams cruise past Tigers in 3A’s first round

There were a lot of smiling faces at Ram Stadium on Friday night as Sylvania picked up its first playoff win since 2017 with a dominating 35-6 victory over Fayette County.
“This is huge for us and the direction we are trying to take this program,” said second-year head coach Tyler Vann, who picked up his first playoff win as a head coach. “These seniors have a lot to be happy about. They have faced a lot of adversity but they keep fighting and that’s why I love this team.”
The Rams racked up 355 yards rushing behind 217 yards and four touchdowns from running back Braiden Thomas. Aiden Parham got in on the fun as well with 138 yards and a touchdown.
Fayette County opened the game with a nice drive but it ended with a fumble that Jonah Gurley recovered for Sylvania at their 44. The Rams took advantage and drove 56 yards for the game’s first score on a 13-yard run from Thomas with 6:32 left in the first.
On the ensuing drive Fayette County took up the remainder of the first quarter but the Rams forced a turnover on downs inside their own 20-yard line. However, Sylvania couldn’t capitalize as Parham fumbled two plays later giving the ball back to Fayette County on the 18-yard line.
But again, the Sylvania defense prevented a touchdown thanks to a 30-yard penalty.
Sylvania then marched 70-yards capped off by a 1-yard run from Thomas to go up 14-0 with 7:01 left in the half.
Parham then scored on a 70-yard touchdown run with 5:08 left in the half.
Fayette County added a score on a 34-yard touchdown pass from Blake Johnson to Cooper Sanford with 1:37 left in the half.
The third quarter didn’t start off well for the Rams as Jaxon Smith threw an interception on the second play of the half. But the Rams’ defense responded with a turnover of their own as Griffin Haygood picked off Johnson in the end zone.
Neither team scored in the third but in the fourth quarter, it was all Sylvania as Thomas scored on runs of 51 yards and 42 yards to seal the win.
Kicker Conner Andrade was 4-for-4 on extra points and receiver Josh Scott had two catches for 28 yards.
Sylvania will travel to Madison Academy next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.