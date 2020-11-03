Cornerstone playing for title in 1st 8-man season

Competing in their first year of eight-man football, the Cornerstone Christian Academy Eagles will play for their first state championship in the division.
After thumping Tuscaloosa Christian in last week’s Christian Football Association eight-man state semifinal round, the Eagles will play Russell Christian Academy (Miss.) in the state championship game at Tuscaloosa Christian School in Cottondale at 7 p.m. Friday.
In the program’s third year of varsity football, the Eagles advanced from six-man football to an eight-man game this offseason in the Alabama Christian Athletic Association’s Christian Football Association. Additionally, they were under the guidance of a new head coach in Jeff Nelson.
Nelson, who helped Briarwood win the 1982 state championship as a quarterback, was promoted to the Eagles’ head coaching position after serving as the team’s defensive coordinator last season.
Friday’s eight-man title game will be a rematch of a regular-season battle. Russell topped the Eagles 40-10 in Meridian, Miss., on Sept. 25.
Cornerstone is coming off a 40-12 victory against Tuscaloosa Christian, while Russell shut out Victory Christian 44-0.
Here's a look at other playoff games featuring DeKalb County teams:
Vinemont at Plainview
The Plainview Bears begin their 2020 postseason push with a Class 3A first-round matchup against the Vinemont Eagles at 7 p.m. Friday.
Vinemont (7-3), a No. 3 seed from Region 6, rolls into the playoffs with a four-game win streak, including a 20-17 overtime win against Oakman.
The Eagles have wins against Hanceville, Holly Pond and Susan Moore on their regular-season slate and are coming off a 31-7 win at Cold Springs. They’ve averaged 21 points per game while surrendering 20 per game.
Stephen Robinson is in his fourth season as Vinemont’s head coach and has guided the Eagles to their first postseason appearance since 2014, when they were bounced out of the postseason in the first round with a 54-6 loss to Lauderdale County.
Vinemont and Plainview have only met once in the history of the two programs. The Bears won 35-21 in a second-round matchup in November 1990, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
The Bears, a No. 2 seed from Region 7, dispatched Glencoe 43-6 in last week’s regular-season finale. McCurdy had 77 yards rushing on nine carries with a touchdown and three successful 2-point conversion runs in the win. Sam Crowell carried 12 times for 49 yards and a score and Marcos Vega ran for 39 yards on five attempts with two scores.
Brilliant at Valley Head
Valley Head, a No. 1 seed from Class 1A, Region 7, hosts Brilliant, a No. 4 seed from Region 6, for a first-round state playoff game at 7 p.m. Friday.
Valley Head (8-2) took a 6-0 loss at home against Collinsville in last week’s regular-season finale.
Jordan Burt had 123 yards rushing on 27 attempts for Valley Head. Luke Harrison recorded a sack for a 3-yard loss at the 6:43 mark in the third quarter.
Collinsville finished with 209 yards of offense and Valley Head finished with 176 yards.
Valley Head’s deepest scoring threat came on a 12-play drive near halftime. Valley Head reached the 7-yard line before they were driven back. Collinsville’s defense swarmed Burt and forced a fumble. Blake Sparks recovered the ball for Collinsville.
Brilliant (5-5), making its first postseason appearance since 2013, finished fourth in Region 6. Sharing the region with Berry Fayette, Pickens County and Hubbertville, Brilliant advanced to the postseason for the first time under the leadership of head coach Brian Gunnels. Gunnels is in his fourth year with the program.
Brilliant forfeited its regular-season finale to Carbon Hill last week, but has confirmed this week’s playoff game at Valley Head will be played as scheduled.
Offensively, Brilliant averages 22 points per game and allows 22 per game.
The Valley Head-Brilliant series is tied 1-1. The previous meeting was in a first-round playoff game in November 2013, in which Brilliant won 32-31. Coincidentally, the meeting was also the last time Brilliant had visited the postseason and eventually fell 42-8 to Ragland in the second round, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
Oakman at Fyffe
With an additional week to rest, recover and prepare, the Fyffe Red Devils open the 2020 postseason at home against the Oakman Wildcats at Paul Benefield Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Red Devils (10-0), a No. 1 seed from Class 3A, Region 7, open their first postseason campaign as a 3A program after earning their fifth consecutive region championship and state-record 57th straight regular-season contest. They captured the record win against Asbury in a 54-0 shutout win Oct. 23.
Scottsboro was forced to forfeit last week’s game to Fyffe due to COVID-19-related quarantines among the team.
Ryan Hall leads Oakman (7-3), a four-seed from Region 6, into the postseason in his second year as head coach. The Wildcats lost to St. James 23-20 in a first-round game last year.
The Wildcats defeated Cordova 12-0 last week after receiving a forfeit win from Tarrant the previous week.
Oakman’s top region opponents included Winfield, J.B. Pennington and Vinemont.
The Wildcats average 27 points per contest while giving up 17 per game.
Fyffe has played Oakman only once in program history. The Red Devils won 32-13 in a first-round postseason matchup in November 1995, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
Sylvania at Winfield
The Sylvania Rams make a trip to play the Winfield Pirates for a Class 3A state playoff first-round contest at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Pirates (9-1), the top seed from Region 6, had a bye week last week after receiving a win by forfeit from Carbon Hill on Oct. 23.
David McKinney leads the Pirates into their third straight postseason appearance in his eighth year as head coach. The team moved from Region 4 to Region 6 during the AHSAA’s offseason reclassification.
Winfield won its second region championship in three seasons and begins the postseason with an eight-game win streak. The Pirates average 25 points per game and allow 13 per game. They boast a 4-0 record in home games this season.
This Friday’s matchup will be the first between Sylvania and Winfield, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
The Rams (5-5) battled with North Sand Mountain to a 25-19 double-overtime loss in Higdon in last Friday night’s regular-season finale.
Sylvania’s Brody Smith went 9-of-21 passing for 92 yards with an interception and a 5-yard touchdown reception. Gareth Anderson rushed for 94 yards on 19 carries with a touchdown and Keenan Wilbanks ran for 54 yards on seven attempts with a passing touchdown.
The Rams finished with 303 yards of offense, including 211 yards rushing.
Geraldine at J.B. Pennington
The Geraldine Bulldogs make their 14th consecutive postseason appearance with a visit to J.B. Pennington for a Class 3A, first-round state playoff game at 7 p.m. Friday.
Crossville upset Geraldine 21-12 in the 99th Battle of Skirum Creek rivalry series last Friday night.
The Lions ended a three-game Geraldine (6-4) winning streak in the series, which they lead 57-39-3. Crossville finished with a 3-7 record.
Geraldine turns to the postseason for the 14th straight season, a school record. The Bulldogs, a No. 3 seed from Region 7, travel to Blountsville to take on the second-seed from Region 6, J.B. Pennington (7-3).
The Tigers closed their regular season with a 22-19 win against Locust Fork last Thursday night, capping the schedule with two wins in a row.
J.B. Pennington averages 31 points per contest and allows 14 per game, having finished region runner-up behind Winfield.
According to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website, Geraldine holds command of a 2-0 record in its all-time series vs. the Tigers — Geraldine won 77-43 in the previous meeting in October 2013.
