Fort Payne suffers sweep vs. Randolph

The Fort Payne girls soccer team took a 1-0 loss in overtime and the boys fell 2-1 after a penalty shootout against visiting Randolph on Thursday night.
The girls’ contest was tied 0-0 at the end of regulation and Randolph scored with 15 seconds left in the first 5-minute, sudden-death overtime period.
Fort Payne goalkeeper Camryn Brewis had eight saves on the night in what was the best performance of her career, according to head coach Eddy Bolton. The shot that won the game for Randolph was virtually unstoppable, as it bounced in off the post.
Avery Chadwick and Katie Hernandez each had three shots, and Chloe Goggans had two. Even though there were several quality shots, the Wildcats (2-2-3) couldn’t find the back of the net.
The Fort Payne girls are scheduled to play in the Warrior Invitational at Thompson High School in Alabaster this weekend, facing McAdory on Friday night, and Southside and Thompson on Saturday.
In the Fort Payne boys’ match against Randolph, the Raiders went 5-4 on penalty kicks to break a 1-1 tie through regulation and two overtime periods.
The Wildcats (6-2-1) had 11 shots on goal and 25 total shots, while Randolph had four total shots, with its only on-goal shot amounting to a score.
Fort Payne’s Joshua Guerra assisted Chris Rocha with a goal at the 24:17 mark of the first half.
Luis Gonzalez, Henry Aguilar and Angel Vega each scored during the penalty shootout, while Guerra’s shot attempt was saved by the Raiders’ goalkeeper.
The Fort Payne boys are scheduled to host Mountain Brook on Saturday.
