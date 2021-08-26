The Ider volleyball team bested DeKalb County rival Crossville 3-0 (25-21, 25-20, 26-24) at Crossville High School on Tuesday night.
Ider downs Crossville in county duel
- Staff Reports | sports@times-journal.com
